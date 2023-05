× Expand Photo via Pabst Theater Group Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit is coming to the Riverside Theater on September 12, and you can win a pair of tickets to the show from Shepherd Express!

To enter, simply fill out the form below before May 14. Winners will be notified via email, so be sure to use an email address that you regularly check!

You can purchase tickets to this show here.