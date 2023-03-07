Win Tickets to Newski at Anodyne Coffee Roasters

Newski Release Show

Newski are releasing their new album on April 7, and they'll be celebrating the event with a release show at Anodyne Coffee Roasters in Walker's Point! A revival of 90’s alternative, Wisconsin's off-kilter rock outfit Newski enlists a friend/musical influence on every track for their upcomingLP FriendRock. You can win a pair of tickets to the second session of the event from Shepherd Express!

To enter, simply fill out the form below before March 14. Winners will be notified via email, so be sure to use an email address that you regularly check!

Purchase tickets to this show by clicking here.