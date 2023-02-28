Win Tickets to The Wood Brothers at Riverside Theater

× Expand Wood Brothers

The Wood Brothers are coming to Riverside Theater on May 13 with special guests Shovels & Rope! For the better part of two decades, they've cemented their reputation as freethinking songwriters, road warriors, and community builders, creating a catalog of diverse music and a loyal audience who’ve grown alongside them through the years. You can win a pair of tickets to the second session of the event from Shepherd Express!

To enter, simply fill out the form below before March 6. Winners will be notified via email, so be sure to use an email address that you regularly check!

Purchase tickets to this show by clicking here.