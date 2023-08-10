A Summer Art Festival Like No Other: This Year’s Milwaukee Fringe Fest

× Expand Milwaukee Fringe Festival logo

Behind Milwaukee’s Fringe Fest are Karen Raymond and Katie Rhyme, two UW-Milwaukee alumni with a passion for performances of all kinds. Fringe Fest is a festival that highlights eclectic art, dance and off-the-grid art forms. The festival was born from a place of dedication to giving all artists a community and space to thrive, and the Fringe Fest weekend is the perfect way to end the summer.

Milwaukee Fringe Fest will take place August 18 and 19 at the Marcus Performing Arts Center. Indoor performances in the Todd Wehr Theater are ticketed events, outdoor performances and vendor booths are free to attend. For tickets and more information visit mkefringe.com.

Fringe Fest’s annual commitment is to provide a space for creative art of all types. Back in 2016, when the first Fringe Fest happened, the inspiration came from the fringe fests of other cities and the founders’ personal experience. “We learned about fringe festivals during that time and had the privilege of performing in the Minnesota Fringe Festival in 2012. After that experience, we were inspired to start a Fringe Festival in Milwaukee,” says Raymond, co-founder of Milwaukee Fringe Festival. “Since our inaugural year, our Fringe team has grown and changed but has always been made up of local artists and arts advocates. All producers and members of the Fringe team are volunteers and organize and run the Fringe because we believe in it.” It’s this belief that brings this one-of-a-kind festival to downtown Milwaukee each year.

Milwaukee’s Growing Arts Scene

The festival is an ever-expanding representation of the growth of Milwaukee’s art scene. Each year Fringe Fest offers a completely new experience with new acts, dancers, artists and so much more. “This year, we have a great line-up of artists, new and returning. We have a general structure of how we run the event, but the festival is constantly evolving based upon the artists and makers that are participating. We provide the opportunity for performance and presentation of art, and the artists take it from there,” says Rhyme, co-founder of Fringe Fest. “We often don’t see how it all comes together until their actual performance, which is exciting! We most enjoy working with artists to help make their vision come to fruition and watching the community support and enjoy performances.”

The 7th annual Fringe Fest this year contributes to a legacy of distinctive art in the Milwaukee community. The festival aims to add a new layer to the thriving art scene the city has to offer. “We hope that the Milwaukee Fringe Festival will broaden the audience for established artists and help boost the careers of emerging artists. The festival aims to immerse the general population from the Milwaukee area with art that they may not otherwise experience or be aware of,” says Raymond.

With the founders’ palpable passion, Fringe Fest is becoming a staple piece of the summer festival scene. “We hope that the Fringe Festival will become an annual institute in Milwaukee that will continue to afford artists of all disciplines an opportunity to perform and present their art,” says Rhyme. “The aim of the Milwaukee Fringe Festival is to provide performance opportunities to local, regional, and national artists, of all disciplines, here in Milwaukee. There is a rich tradition of fringe festivals worldwide, and we are happy to continue this tradition in our city.”