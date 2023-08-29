Art, Magic and Healing with Tres Ojos

× Expand Photo by Charlie and Taylor Photography Brenda and Desiree Barrales Brenda and Desiree Barrales

Tres Ojos is a business that connects with folks through art, nature and magic. Run by Brenda and Desiree Barrales, they sell an extensive collection of oddities, jewelry, crystals, remedies and other merchandise while offering energy work services in the form of tarot and oracle readings, healing sessions and Mexican spiritual cleansing rituals known as limpias. Tres Ojos vends at popups and community events plus they are currently moving into a brick-and-mortar space.

We spoke to Brenda Barrales to hear more about Tres Ojos’ work.

Barrales explains that Tres Ojos began in 2019 out of her and Desiree Barrales’ own healing processes. “We had both just started our sobriety journeys, so it was something that we decided to dive into together. We found that when we practiced spirituality and magic, we felt a lot better, and we wanted to share these tools to help other people on their healing journeys too.”

Both Brenda and Desiree Barrales come from artistic backgrounds and originally dabbled in paintings before incorporating jewelry craft overtime. They initially did much of Tres Ojos’ work together, although Desiree Barrales has temporarily taken a step back from the business since becoming a mother. Brenda Barrales mentions, “Dez is my biggest cheerleader; she’s always here for support and to bounce ideas around. Lately she loves to grammar check my flyers (laughs). I’m mostly taking care of Tres Ojos now but I still run everything by her.”

Honoring Mexican Culture

Tres Ojos’ name translates from Spanish to “three eyes.” Their website states that “we believe we were all gifted with three eyes, two to look and one to see.” Barrales elaborates, “We wanted to give honor to our Mexican culture while focusing on what the third eye is. When you’re opening your third eye, you’re entering a new perspective to see the world with.”

They source their wares from antique and secondhand shops as well as the natural world itself, making every effort to use objects that already exist in order to reduce their carbon footprint. “Dez and I acquired all the crystals from trips we’ve been on to places like Arizona and Mexico,” Barrales explains. “All of the bones we use are ethically sourced, and all of the things like oils and candles are made with ingredients that I choose for their magical, spiritual and medicinal properties.”

Barrales enjoys creating jewelry and crystal pieces for folks whether it is custom work or made using metaphysical intuition, adding, “There’s always a reason why I’m making something. We don’t make things just to make them. It’s because I or someone else is drawn to it.”

One noteworthy item in Tres Ojos’ shop is their antique music box, made by Desiree Barrales. It plays a tune when its drawer is opened and is adorned with an ethically sourced animal skull and crystals. The drawer makes an ideal place for storing jewelry.

“We do get gifted a lot of bones,” Barrales notes. “A lot of people think of us when it comes to dead stuff (laughs).”

× Expand Photos by Charlie and Taylor Photography Tres Ojos wares Tres Ojos wares

Energy Work

Tres Ojos’ energy work services are offered both in-person and virtually. Limpia rituals involve smoke, sound and the traditional use of an egg to cleanse someone of blockages. Barrales recommends limpias to those who need a reset or are feeling stuck.

For the healing sessions, Barrales provides an adaptably comfortable environment with methods like sound healing, divination, card pulling or even just having tea and conversation. “Whether you’re struggling with grief or having anxiety about something, I’m here to talk about whatever it is you’re going through,” she affirms.

They have led a number of workshops as well. An example has been their Cacao Ceremony in which folks make a drink out of pure cacao (the rawest form of cocoa) that they then consume in order to open up their hearts and process deeper, more subconscious healing.

Tres Ojos’ new studio space Barrales describes as a cozy, intimate environment where they may host their energy work services as well as private classes and workshops, plus it is where Barrales feels she can more efficiently create; she states, “Everything that I make is all here now. If people want to come shop it’s by appointment, or I also have open studio hours where people can come look around then.”

The studio is located at 527 N. 27th Street.

What the Hex

What the Hex is a seasonal witches market co-run by Tres Ojos with Bee Batty Studio (whom Tres Ojos share their studio space with) that is meant specifically for occult and spiritual vendors. The organizers curate the event as not simply a market but as a multifaceted experience. “We’ve had two of them so far and they’ve been fantastic,” Barrales said. “We’re very fortunate to have had a large portion of our vendors be in the BIPOC and/or LGBTQ+ community, which is a huge deal. There were ladies dressed up as sirens last year and that was really cool. We always try to have something a little extra there.”

Tres Ojos hosted an Evil Eye workshop at the last What the Hex event in which they taught participants about the titular symbol and its significance in protecting oneself from negative energy.

The next What the Hex event is October 22.

On the biggest thing she has learned in her four years of doing Tres Ojos, Barrales shares, “My journey is no one’s but my own. There isn’t a framework that I can really follow from anybody else aside from taking bits and pieces from others, and it’s okay that I decide to try different things and change my mind as I go because I’m still learning and these things are still new to me. In turn, that also lets me teach others that their journey is their own too. As long as I’m helping others, I’m helping myself.”

Tres Ojos are hosting a four week “Witchcraft & Chill” series on Sept. 1 (crystals), 8 (herbs), 15 (candle magic) and 22 (intention oils). Then they have their “I Honor the F Out of My Body” event at Mother Lion on Sept. 7 and their “Crafts and Sober Chats” event on Sept. 11.

Visit Tres Ojos’ Linktree to shop or get in touch.

“I don’t think we have enough spaces designated for healing,” Brenda Barrales concludes. “Something that sounds as simple as a meditation can be extremely helpful for people. I want to continue providing spaces that are safe, inclusive and allow people to slow down and take a breath.”