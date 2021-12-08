It’s Time for Holiday Lights

× Expand Photo by Alan Herzberb Holiday Lights - Zeidler Union Square Holiday Lights at Zeidler Union Square

Downtown Milwaukee’s dazzling Holiday Lights Festival has returned for its 23rd year and will brighten the district through Jan. 1, 2022. Showcasing more than half a million lights, this year’s free festival, sponsored by many local businesses and organizations, features three decorated parks, socially distant family-friendly activities, snacks and more.

Holiday Lights is presented by Johnson Financial Group and organized by Downtown BID, #21. During the Downtown BID’s early years, member businesses decorated streets and teamed up with local retailers to adorn their shops. In 1998, the organization expanded the festival by adding three themed parks and a holiday kickoff event. Since then, other activities have been added, including its popular Jingle Bus tour and Santa’s Mailbox in Cathedral Square.

“The evolution has been really interesting and amazing,” said Beth Weirick, CEO of Milwaukee Downtown, BID #21 since its inception more than two decades ago. “We are one hundred percent excited that we can still find ways to connect with the community.”

New and Exciting Experiences

Weirick said that planning the Holiday Lights festival is a year-round job. “There’s not a week that goes by that we’re not thinking about Holiday Lights,” she added. “We’re always looking at ways that we can provide our visitors with new and exciting experiences over the holidays.” In addition to Holiday Lights, BID #21 organizes several other large annual events, including Downtown Dining Week, Taste & Toast and Downtown Employee Appreciation Week. “Milwaukee Downtown, BID #21 is a phenomenal organization with unbelievably committed property owners and leadership,” said Weirick.

Stay on top of the news of the day

Subscribe to our free, daily e-newsletter to get Milwaukee's latest local news, restaurants, music, arts and entertainment and events delivered right to your inbox every weekday, plus a bonus Week in Review email on Saturdays. SIGN UP

Every holiday season, the BID decorates Cathedral Square, Pere Marquette Park and Zeidler Union Square. This year, visitors of all ages can watch an animated polar bear band play cheerful tunes at Pere Marquette’s HiBEARnation Station. Zeidler Union Square’s “Home Is Where the Hearth is Powered by WE Energies” includes a simulated fireplace and cozy chair, providing ample opportunities for selfies.

Cathedral Square Park will once again pay tribute to Milwaukee’s vibrant neighborhoods and schools through its theme, “Community Spirit Park.” In the past, hundreds of elementary students decorated the park’s evergreen trees with hand-crafted ornaments, interacted with police on horseback, and took a Hop tour of Downtown Milwaukee. Although fewer students (around 70, according to Weirick) participated in decorating the 100 evergreens this year, a number of businesses helped out. The park’s blinking Singing Tree offers another visitor attraction.

Download the Jingle Bus

In lieu of the in-person Jingle Bus Tour, a free five-episode podcast, available in English and Spanish, can be downloaded through IHeart Radio. Visitors can follow the Jingle Bus route and witness its sights on foot or by car.

This year, Downtown Milwaukee visitors can sample treats selected by Milwaukee Food & City Tours while taking in the glittering sights. Jingle Joy bags ($15) are available for purchase at Zeidler Union Square’s Jingle Joy Drive-Thru, operating 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays Dec. 3 through 18. Credit cards and cash are accepted.

Designed by local artist Andrew Schumann, the 21st edition of the Holiday Lights pewter ornament features the Warner Marquee of the Bradley Symphony Center, the new home of the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra. The ornament costs $19.95 plus shipping and is available for purchase at shop.milwaukeedowntown.com. “It’s a really great way to commemorate the historic marquee and welcome it to the Milwaukee area,” said Weirick. Past ornament editions, including 2020’s Hoan Bridge and 2008’s Milwaukee County Historical Society, are available for $24.95. “They make awesome gifts all year round,” she added.

“I really look at Holiday Lights overall, and the significance of the event and just how important it is as it relates to the community,” Weirick said, noting that the event’s free activities bring “joy and delight to the Greater Milwaukee community. I love so many of our neighborhoods in this city, and we need to serve one another. The more united we are, the stronger we are as a city.”

She believes that the Holiday Lights Festival not only fosters community but enhances Milwaukee’s reputation as a fun city to visit. “Milwaukee has become a great regional and national destination,” added Weirick. “Our locally-owned businesses have been through a lot over these past 16 months. I encourage everyone to come Downtown and dash through the glow.”