‘Nosferatu’ Casts Its Shadow This Halloween

Weird is an overused word. It has been eroded to the point where it signifies nothing more than a slight departure from routine. But weird in its full original meaning of overpowering strangeness is the best word for Nosferatu.

The 1922 German silent film, directed by F.W. Murnau, is drawn from Bram Stoker’s Dracula (and there were copyright problems!). The weirdness is enhanced by the black and white cinematography, the lurking influence of German Expressionism and—especially—the vampire himself. Played by a mysterious actor called Max Schreck (Schreck is German for “horror”), the undead count is a different creature altogether the more famous Bela Lugosi interpretation. Schreck’s count is a pale alien creature, his links to humankind severed. Lugosi could walk among us (at night) without notice. The shadows are Schreck’s only home.

Theatre Gigante returns to the stage with “Nosferatu with Little Bang Theory.” The film will be screened, accompanied by an ensemble led by Michigan-based composer Frank Pahl. His Little Bang Theory is a chamber trio performing on toy and tiny instruments, endowing their original score for Nosferatu with an eerie presence. Theatre Gigante has collaborated with the trio in earlier seasons.

Gigante’s co-artistic directors, Isabelle Kralj and Mark Anderson, sent this statement:

“This season, our 34th, we are very excited to be returning to live performance. We’ve really missed live audiences and feel like celebrating with them when they return, so the idea of creating productions this fall/winter around America’s favorite holidays came to us. Thus, Nosferatu is our season opener as our Halloween celebration—and what better way to celebrate Halloween than with one of the best toy bands and vampire films ever?

“We are requesting, from our audience, proof of vaccination at the door and requiring masks while in the building. The seating arrangement in terms of distancing will follow CDC recommendations, thus tickets will be limited. Surfaces will be wiped down before and after each show. Tickets and programs will be available digitally. Little Bang Theory will also be masked—except when Pahl has to whistle … the man has a mean whistle!”

“Nosferatu with Little Bang Theory” will be performed at 5 p.m., Oct. 23 and 11 a.m., Oct. 24 at Kenilworth 508 Theatre, 1925 E. Kenilworth Place. For more information, visit theatregigante.org