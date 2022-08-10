August Author Talks

× Expand Image courtesy Woodland Pattern Book Center Laynie Browne and Carla Harryman Laynie Browne and Carla Harryman

On August 11 at 7 p.m., Woodland Patterns Book Center will host a hybrid in-person and virtual reading and conversation featuring author-poets Laynie Browne and Carla Harryman. Both will read from their recent works. The event will also include a discussion of the anthology A Forest on Many Stems: Essays on The Poet’s Novel, which both were involved with - Browne as editor and Harryman as a writer. Tickets are required for in-person attendees. To get tickets or learn more about this event, click here.

An in-person appearance of Megan Giddings will occur at Boswell Books 6:30 p.m., August 15. Giddings will talk about her latest, The Women Could Fly, a dystopian fantasy novel with plenty of relevant social commentary. Protagonist Josephine Thomas has grown up without her mother who went missing when Josephine was still a child. When her mother suddenly contacts her, Josephine has to navigate complicated issues and emotions—all in a world where witches are real, and the state has mandated that women over 30 must be married or registered for monitoring, To learn more or register for this event, click here.

'Path Lit by Lightning' by David Maraniss

Appearing at Milwaukee Public Library Centennial Hall 6:30 p.m., August 17 is acclaimed biographer David Maraniss. Maraniss will discuss his new book Path Lit by Lightning: The Life of Jim Thorpe. In this detailed biography of the famed sports hero, Maraniss deftly shines a light on Thorpe’s complicated life. Thorpe was an Olympian, first class Football Hall of Famer, a major league baseball player, and a Native American at a time when prejudice and racism were unchecked in our society. Somehow, Thorpe was able to rise to dizzying heights and incredible achievements, and Maraniss’ exploration of this great man will help to explain the legend. To learn more about this event or to register, click here.

'The Constitution in Jeopardy' by Russ Feingold

Former U.S. Senator Russ Feingold, and attorney Peter Prindiville, will appear at Marquette University Law School in conversation with Mike Gousha, 12:15 p.m., August 30. The co-authors will discuss their new book The Constitution in Jeopardy: An Unprecedented Effort to Rewrite Our Fundamental Law and What We Can Do About It. The book takes a deep dive into past efforts to tinker with the U.S. Constitution, the potentially horrifying consequences if those efforts are successful in the future, and what steps could be taken to ensure that won’t happen.