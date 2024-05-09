Cream City Geology, True Crime and a Graphic Novel

Expand Milwaukee in Stone and Clay by Raymond Wiggers

It’s going to be a great day for book lovers and a busy day for Boswell Book Company as they will host a double header of author/book events on May 10. First up is a 2 p.m. virtual event with Raymond Wiggers, a geologist, author and retired science teacher. Wiggers will be discussing his new book, Milwaukee in Stone and Clay: A Guide to the Cream City’s Architectural Geology. In the book, Wiggers connects science, art and engineering to reveal how Milwaukee’s geology and architecture are linked. A fascinating read, this is a great book for anyone who has ever wondered about Milwaukee’s geology and how it affected the structural choices made before, during, and after the construction of many of our significant buildings. Register here to attend this free virtual event.

While Milwaukeeans may be better versed in the horrific Jeffery Dahmer case, it’s perhaps human nature to be drawn to stories of the twisted actions of a serial killer. The second event hosted by Boswell Books on May 10 is the in-person appearance of Tracy Ullman, co-author of The Serial Killer’s Apprentice at 6:30 p.m. This true crime tale of Elmer Wayne Henley, Jr. and David Brooks, Houston area teenagers in the 1970s who fell under the spell of Dean Corll, better known as the serial killer dubbed “The Candyman.” Ullman does a deep dive on how the lines can become blurred between right and wrong, and how a victim can become an accomplice, and perhaps a killer themself. Register here for this free event.

Fans of the much-loved book The One and Only Ivan, will be thrilled to see author Katherine Applegate on May 15, 6:30 p.m. at Brookfield East High School, where she will talk about her newest book The One and Only Family. The book is the fourth in the “Ivan” series. This time, Ivan becomes father and reflects on the similarities and differences between his own life and that of his offspring. As Newbery Award winner, Applegate will surely be an inspirational author to listen to, perhaps inspiring a new generation of writers, or at least peak the interest of readers, young and old. Register for this free event here.

On May 21, 5:30pm, Cartoonist Christi Furnas will be appearing at Lion’s Tooth Bookstore in conversation with Talia Dutton and will do a book signing of her debut graphic novel, Crazy Like a Fox: Adventures in Schizophrenia. Just in time for Mental Health Awareness month, the story stars Fox Foxerson who is going through a lot of changes in their life and is dealing with it. Funny and at times a little sad, this graphic novel will ring true for people who are coping but need some help and understanding to get through it. This free event doesn’t require pre-registration.