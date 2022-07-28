Daughters of the Fragrant Flower Garden (W.W. Norton), by Zhuquing Li

Jun and Hong were sisters separated by civil war. Just before Mao Zedong’s Communists consolidated their hold on China in 1949, one sister took a ferry to an offshore island for a teaching job. When the port across the channel fell to Mao, she was cut off on an island controlled by Chiang Kai-shek’s anti-Communist Nationalists. Despite a family background that labelled her a “class enemy,” the other sister remained on the mainland. Her skills as a physician gained her employment under the Communist regime, albeit she had to attend “thought reform” sessions and master a new vocabulary of slogans and rhetoric.

Jun and Hong’s niece, a professor of East Asian studies at Brown University, recounts their lives as evocatively and descriptively as a novelist. The two sisters led parallel lives of ambition and success under entirely different systems and were only reunited after decades of separation. Daughters of the Fragrant Flower Garden arrives at a time of renewed tension between Communist China and the defiant offshore islands that evolved into the democracy based on Taiwan.