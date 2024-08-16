Expand Dead Egyptians by Del Blackwater

In 1890 Albion accompanied his father to an archeological dig in Egypt. The English lad was followed by a man no one else could see, dressed like an ancient Egyptian. Turns out that the man, Imhotep, was an ancient seer who tells the boy that has “the sight,” the ability to discern auras, the ghostly memories imprinted by the past and sorts of spirits that don’t pour from a bottle.

Wisconsin author Del Blackwater’s well-researched novel, Dead Egyptians, will be engaging to anyone interested in: Egyptology; the cosmopolitan environs of Cairo circa 1900; and Aleister Crowley, a wily supporting character in the story who finds himself over his head when he pries into the secrets of the pharaohs. Blackwater also carefully outlines the carefully coded subculture of upper-class British homosexuality at the dawn of the last century. Blackwater writes in a style appropriate to the story’s time and place, unostentatiously evoking the period as Imhotep takes Albion on a perilous journey of discovery.

Blackwater will be at Literatus Books in Watertown, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Aug. 24; and Low Daily Brewery in Burlington, 3:30-6 p.m., Sept. 22.

Get Dead Egyptians at Amazon here.