I Feel Love: Donna Summer, Giorgio Moroder, and How They Reinvented Music (Backbeat Books), by Dave Thompson

Image via Backbeat Books I Feel Love - Donna Summer book

“I Feel Love” was an outstanding track from the disco era, but was it among the most influential recordings in music history? Dave Thompson argues it’s so in I Feel Love. The Donna Summer hit brought the expat Black American singer together with expat Italian, German based producer Giorgio Moroder and became a worldwide hit that changed the sound of pop. I Feel Love serves as a rambling but informative history of electronica, whose multiple roots extend to ‘50s sci-fi movies as well as Kraftwerk and Karlheinz Stockhausen—with branches that extend across rock and R&B in artists as diverse as David Bowie, Brian Eno and Run-DMC. “I Feel Love” is the trunk of the family tree, the wakeup moment for musicians and fans to the possibilities of synth-powered music.