Inspirational Authors Telling Stories of Courage

If the winter doldrums have finally settled into your reading list, it may be time to head out and see one of these inspiring authors appearing in Milwaukee this month.

Join musician and author Decoteau J. Irby from 5-7 p.m. on February 10 at Downtown MATC’s Create Gallery for a dynamic evening of conversation about his creative and collaborative process in creating his children’s book Magical Black Tears: A Protest Story. The book follows two young children who want to learn more about events that occurred in their community involving police and protests. When their parents won’t tell them what’s happening, the children go outside on their own and discover the magic of what happens when people join together, taking to the streets to protest social injustice. As a father, Irby was inspired to write a book that could help children better understand the incredibly difficult topics surrounding the need to protest. To register for this free event or get more information, click here.

For folks who prefer to stay virtual, Porchlight Book Company and Boswell Books are joining together to bring you a pre-publication event with author Katherine May at 1 p.m., February 20, before the release of her latest book, Enchantment: Awakening Wonder in an Anxious Age. Through humor, empathy, and thoughtfulness, May shares her own stories and difficulties dealing with the post-pandemic world reopening, work, and family. She brings the reader along on her journey to find the beauty and wonder that is still out there, waiting for us all. To attend this free, virtual event, click here to register.

Boswell Books will host Mary Llewellyn McNeil, author of Century’s Witness: The Extraordinary Life of Journalist Wallace Carroll, on February 23, 6:30 p.m. McNeil’s book tells the story of journalist Wallace Carroll who covered everything from the days of the League of Nations in the 1930s, the rise of Nazism, World War II and the Vietnam War. His fearless and unbiased reporting harkens back to an earlier time of respect and truthful journalism which has become significantly less prevalent in these days of the 24-hour news cycle. To learn more and register for this free event, click here.

On February 27, 6:30 p.m., join Boswell Books in welcoming Quaker activist and author George Lakey. Lakey will talk about his memoir Dancing with History: A Life for Peace and Justice. In the book, Lakey reflects about his life of nonviolent resistance ranging from the civil rights era, when he was arrested the first time, to his latest arrest during a climate justice march when he was in his eighties. Living a life as a peace-focused activist isn’t easy, but Lakey fought through his personal battle with cancer, parenting challenges, conflicts with his church, and pushed through activism burnout to remain hopeful and engaged in his dedication to peace. Click here to register for this free event.