January Milwaukee Book News

Now that the hustle and bustle of the holiday season has come to an end, it’s time to make good on your new year’s resolutions to read more or to get out and do more things. Here are just a few of the literary events happening in Milwaukee this month.

True North by Andrew J. Graff

On a return visit to Boswell Books, author Andrew J. Graff will be appearing in conversation with Maxwell Gregory to discuss his new novel, True North. The book is set in the Northwoods of Wisconsin, highlighting the relatable struggles of a young couple trying to make a new life in a small town, while raising their family and establishing a whitewater rafting business. There is plenty of drama and excitement while dealing with close-minded locals, an environmentally unfriendly mining company, and a competing rafting company. And then, on top of it all, historic flooding hits the area, and the family has to overcome the cleansing reality of what Mother Nature can do. Click here to register to attend this free event on January 16, 6:30 p.m. at Boswell Books.

Hedge by Jane Delury

On January 17 at 7 p.m., stay snuggled up under a blanket at home, but tune in for a virtual author appearance by Jane Delury, in conversation with Daniel Goldin, Lisa Baudoin, and fellow author, Liam Callanan. Delury’s latest novel, Hedge, will help chase the cold away from your mind, as the story focuses on Maud, a garden historian. The delightful descriptions of the garden restoration of an old Hudson Valley estate that Maud has taken on will transport you to summery days full of lush greenery while the twists and turns of the story will keep you engaged until the end. Click here to register for this virtual event presented by Books & Company and Boswell Books.

The Best That You Can Do by Amina Gautier

No time to read a full novel? Perhaps it’s time to embrace short stories. On January 25 at 6:30 p.m., Amina Gautier, Marquette University professor and award-winning short story author, will be appearing at Boswell Books to talk about her new story collection, The Best That You Can Do: Stories. Gautier’s work is full of quick reads, but explores deep topics like split identities, dysfunction, loss, the importance of heritage and making connections. To attend this in person event, register here.

Calling All Poetry Fans:

Get ready and tune in for the 30th annual Woodland Patterns (Online) Poetry Marathon on January 27 and 28 running from 10 a.m.-10 p.m. each day. The event will feature performances from almost 300 poets, musicians, and artists from Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and around the world. This event is free, but also fundraising so there is a give-what-you-can request. Register here so you don’t miss a moment of this extraordinary, unique event.