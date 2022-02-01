Local Author Tackles Big Issues In Debut Thriller Novel, ‘Killer Sermon’

Killer Sermon by Kevin Kluesner

Debut author and life-long Wisconsinite, Kevin Kluesner, will talk about his newly released thriller at three area venues in February. His novel Killer Sermon shines a bright light on the hot button issue of abortion and reminds readers why words matter.

The novel begins with a small-town Wisconsin priest delivering an impactful sermon condemning abortion. His words set off a chain of events that ultimately lead to murder. A Milwaukee FBI agent, Cole Huebsch, who leans pro-life, and a pro-choice leaning reporter, Michele Fields, must learn to work together to solve a crime before the country is torn apart.

Kluesner will appear at Good City Brewing (Tosa location) on Thursday, Feb. 3 from 5:30-7 p.m.; at Sherman Perk Coffee Shop on Tuesday, Feb. 8 from 6:30-7:45 a.m.; and at Good City Brewing (East Side location) on Wednesday, Feb. 9 from 5:30-7 p.m.

Boswell Books Company Hosts Virtual Events For February

When I’m Gone, Look for Me in the East by Quan Barry

Poet and author Quan Barry will do a virtual appearance 7 p.m., Feb. 22 to discuss her new book, When I’m Gone, Look for Me in the East. The story follows the path of twin brothers, both of whom were raised as Buddhist monks. One twin remains at the monastery, but the other chose to step back from monastic life. The novel tells the tale of the brothers reuniting and traveling the breadth of Mongolia to seek out the child who may be the reincarnation of a revered lama. Their journey explores many big questions, including one of the biggest, “Are our lives our own, or do we belong to something larger?” To see Barry talk about her book, be sure to register for the event.

The Family Chao by Lan Samantha Chang

Another Boswell February virtual author event is about The Family Chao by award-winning author, Lan Samantha Chang. For 35 years a Chinese American family has operated a successful Americanized Chinese food restaurant in small-town Haven, Wisconsin. On the surface, it seems as though the family has been living the American dream, but when the three grown sons return home after years apart, the family’s long smoldering issues finally ignite.

The Family Chao is an entertaining, often humorous, family story with a murder mystery at the core. The virtual event is at 7 p.m., Feb. 24 and is co-hosted by Books & Company. To register for this event, click here.