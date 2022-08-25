Meet Me on the Midway: A History of Wisconsin Fairs

'Meet Me on the Midway' by Jerry Apps

Jerry Apps has become a chronicler of rural Wisconsin life. Many of those reflections find their way into his History of Wisconsin Fairs, a subject for which he has deep connections. One of his earliest memories concerns a hot August day in 1938 when he tagged along with Pa as he drove his cows to the Waushara County Fair. Apps was only four.

He revisits Waushara several times in his account but extends his net across the Dairy State with a natural emphasis on the Wisconsin State Fair in West Allis. Included in this illustrated book is a roster of typical fairground fare, including brownie waffle on a stick, bacon brat on a stick—you know, just about anything on a stick but those cream puffs. Apps covers the various fairs region by region with history and descriptions of dozens of annual summer events.