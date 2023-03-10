Midwest Pie: Recipes that Shaped a Region, edited by Meredith Pangrace

'Midwest Pie' by Meredith-Pangrace

The pies eaten by early American colonists were—as in their British homeland—largely savory meat pies. But as mentioned in the short history lesson at the start of Midwest Pie, the first American cookbook (1796) also included apple and pumpkin with buttery crusts. Pies moved westward with the settlers and drew on recipes from newly arrived immigrants and a profusion of native berries, fruits and nuts. The introduction quotes an 1851 letter home from a Norwegian immigrant in Beloit, WI, describing pies made from strawberries, raspberries and blackberries.

However, Midwest Pie is mostly a recipe book beginning with gentle instructions for pie dough (“don’t expect a perfect crust on your first try”) followed by a profusion of delicious-sounding pie fillings. Included in the “Regional Favorites” chapter, “Door County Belgian Prune Pie” features dried fruit cooked in brandy with a creamy rice pudding layer on top. The chapter on “Desperation Pies” is devoted to baking from scraps, leftovers and pantry ingredients, especially in times of scarcity. Many Amish recipes are included along with items from the midcentury culinary hall of fame. How about some banana cream pie?