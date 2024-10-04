‘MrBallen Presents Strange, Dark & Mysterious: The Graphic Stories’ by MrBallen

Expand MrBallen Presents Strange, Dark & Mysterious

MrBallen (aka John Allen) is a Navy SEAL turned podcaster of the strange and anomalous, his popularity proof that the campfire ghost stories of old live on in the new media. Strange, Dark & Mysterious is his first book, presenting nine episodes in graphic story form. They range widely, thematically and geographically, from a New Hampshire ski lodge (where MrBallen had his lone paranormal experience) to the mountains of Afghanistan. While deployed there, he picked up a tall tale, literally tall, of a hostile 15-foot humanoid cave dweller. In a story from rural Spain, MrBallen explores an abandoned, mist-shrouded town where legends speak of ghosts from one of that nation’s several civil wars. The graphics were drawn in shades of spooky by Robert Venditti and Andrea Mutti, with a cover by Rob Prior.

