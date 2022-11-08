November Author Appearances

× Expand Robert Simonson Robert Simonson

'A Place to Grow' by Tim Fox

If you’ve ever been a kid, or know a kid, who wants to know more about Wisconsin, this event is for you. Author Tim Fox will appear on Nov. 10 from 5-6 p.m. at Lion’s Tooth Bookstore (2421 S. Kinnickinnic Ave.) to discuss his tween novels set in Wisconsin. His books A Place For You and its sequel, A Place to Grow, celebrate friendship, cats and the relationship between 12-year-old Tracy and her Great Aunt Lynette. Fox’s Journeys; An Ice Age Adventure series focuses on two brothers, Mark and Barry Jamison, who discover a way to travel 11,000 years into the past and find themselves in Ice Age Wisconsin. This is a free event.

'Racing the Light' by Robert Crais

Also on Nov. 10, Boswell Books (2559 N. Downer Ave.) will welcome author Robert Crais at 6:30 p.m. for an in-person event. Crais will be discussing Racing the Light, the newest installment to his Elvis Cole and Joe Pike crime fiction series. As a private investigator, Elvis Cole has faced any number of challenges and dangerous situations, but this time he has a lot more to lose. This free event does require registration to hold your spot, which you can do by clicking here.

'Modern Classic Cocktails' by Robert Simonson

Native Wisconsinite, award-winning author and New York Times journalist Robert Simonson will appear at Bryant’s Cocktail Lounge (1579 S. Ninth St) in conjunction with Boswell Books at p.m. on Nov. 19. Simonson will discuss his latest book, Modern Classic Cocktails: 60+ Stories and Recipes from the New Golden Age in Drinks. The book tells the origin stories of many popular cocktails of days past, and a few which have been created only in the past 30 years. A $42.20 (tax included) ticket is required to attend and includes a signed copy of the book, one cocktail from the book, and gratuity. If you’re 21 or over, click here to purchase tickets.

Stay on top of the news of the day

Subscribe to our free, daily e-newsletter to get Milwaukee's latest local news, restaurants, music, arts and entertainment and events delivered right to your inbox every weekday, plus a bonus Week in Review email on Saturdays. SIGN UP

'Once Upon a December' by Amy E. Reichert

Get a boost of holiday spirit Nov. 30, 6:30 p.m. at Boswell Books when Amy E. Reichert discusses her new novel Once Upon a December. This lighthearted tale of friendship, romance, and Christmas magic will warm your heart. Heroine, Astra Noel Snow, is feeling low having just been through a bitter divorce. But when she attends the Milwaukee Christmas market, her life changes course after she encounters the enchanting Jack Clausen. Love and magic are in the air as Reichert spins an engaging story. To attend this free, in-person event and reserve your spot click here.