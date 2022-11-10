Revenge: How Donald Trump Weaponized the Department of Justice Against his Critics by Michael Cohen

'Revenge' by Michael Cohen

“I chose my own path when I sided with the slime of humanity,” Michael Cohen admits in the introduction to his new book, Revenge. “But let’s not forget,” he continues. “I’m not the only one who worked for a scumbag.”

And so it goes. Revenge is as unfiltered as the angry guy at the next bar stool—and Cohen has his reasons for being pissed. He was Donald Trump’s fixer for a decade and when his role in the pay-off to porn star Stormy Daniels leaked, Trump not only cut him loose but unleashed the Department of Justice on him. As federal agents cuffed his writs, “I recognized the fingerprints of the president’s newest chief fixer, Bill Barr—because I had once been that guy,” he recalls.

Cohen’s appraisal of the former president is revealing. “I’ve been compared to a mafia don’s consigliere—and while in some respects that is a proper analogy, it should be understood that Donald Trump never let anyone know everything that was going on in his world,” Cohen writes. And while the media’s tale-chasing handling of the Steele Dossier draws his rage, Revenge is mostly a warning about the dangers of giving the keys to the White House to “a thin-skinned, frightened little man with a massive ego” willing to employ the U.S. government as his personal enforcers.