September Author Preview

This September is going to be a fun month for book lovers in the Milwaukee area. There are several author appearances and other book related events on tap, with a little something for everyone. Here are just a few of the things happening this month:

'A Game Maker's Life' by Jeffrey Breslow

Just about everyone has tried, and failed, to fish a tiny plastic “funny bone” from the patient during a game of Operation. Or, perhaps you’ve tried in vain to keep up with an electronic Simon toy, changing colors and patterns to challenge your memory with each round of play These games, toys, and many more were once the purview of former Toy Guru, Jeffrey Breslow. A Game Maker's Life: A Hall of Fame Game Inventor and Executive Tells the Inside Story of the Toy Industry, a new memoir by Breslow offers him a chance to go in-depth to tell his story and offer a glimpse behind the curtain of 40-years of toy industry knowledge. Breslow will appear in-person at Boswell books 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 14. To register for the event, click here.

Guided Literary Hike

'Braiding Sweetgrass' by Robin Wall Kimmerer

If you like books and hiking, this event at the Schlitz Audubon Nature Center will be perfect for you. On Sept. 17 from 9-10:30 a.m., take a guided literary hike to explore the Schlitz Audubon grounds while listening to the words of Robin Wall Kimmerer, botanist and author of Braiding Sweetgrass. Attendees will listen to passages from the book while participating in the natural environment being described. Copies of the book will be available for purchase on-site. Get your tickets for this outdoor event here.

Awkward Nerds!

× Expand Awkward Nerd Book Fair

Calling all book nerds—this one’s for you! On Sept. 18,11 a.m.-6 p.m., at the Cooperage (822 S. Water St.), join your fellow readers and attend the Awkward Nerd Book Fair. The event will feature works by local authors, comics, manga, zines, sci-fi, and more. While there will be story hours, this event is intended for adults, so there will also be themed cocktails too. Tickets are required to attend and can be purchased in advance here for $9, or $15 at the door.

Entertaining Witches

'The Witches of Moonshyne Manor' by Bianca Marais

As autumn weather is on its way, many readers will be ready to settle into an entertaining book about witches. Luckily, The Witches of Moonshyne Manor, a new book by Bianca Marais, is quite entertaining. With many clever twists, a lot of humor, and a delightfully feminist take, Marais spins an engaging tale of aging witches who still have things to learn about themselves, each other, and the power that they can wield in this world. Marais will be appearing in conversation with Christina Clancy, at an in-person event at Shully’s Across the Street (143 Green Bay Road, Thiensville) at 7 p.m., Sept. 20. The event is $45 and includes a copy of the book, wine and appetizers. Click here for tickets.

Dumpling World

'Our World of Dumplings' by Francie Dekker

There is so much to love about Our World of Dumplings by Francie Dekker. Fans of cute books and/or dumplings should plan to attend an in-person event at Boswell Books, 4 p.m. Sept. 24, to meet Dekker, a Milwaukee nature and nutrition educator, and now children’s book author. The story is set in an apartment complex that’s hosting a dumpling festival. The children in the book make and sample different types of dumplings from all around the globe, learn about other cultures and traditions along the way, and gain a better overall understanding of their community. All because of dumplings. To register for this event, click here.