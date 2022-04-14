The Eightfold Path (Abrams Comic Arts Megascope), by Steven Barnes, Charles Johnson and Bryan Christopher Moss

The Eightfold Path by Steven Barnes

With darkly colorful illustrations by Bryan Christopher Moss, award-winning writers Steven Barnes and Charles Johnson have imagined a graphic novel that approaches Buddhist concepts through a Black lens. The Eightfold Path is a set of stories—many with comic book or sci-fi origins—told by travelers in the Himalayas waiting for wisdom from an enlightened sage. Bigotry and war are examined—as are the various ramifications of technology and the meaning of consciousness—against an apocalyptic backdrop. The Eightfold Path is an entirely contemporary way of conveying age-old truths.