Western Edge: The Roots and Reverberations of Los Angeles Country-Rock, by Various Authors

Western Edge: The Roots and Reverberations of Los Angeles Country-Rock

The Eagles occupy only a small place in Western Edge. The book has a broader scope, summarizing Hollywood’s singing cowboys of the 1930s, the arrival of Dust Bowl migrants with country roots and the influence of the ‘50s folk-blues revival that inspired the country rock of The Byrds, Buffalo Springfield, Flying Burrito Brothers and others. Western Edge is lavish with photos from the ‘60s to the near present, and its smartly written history essays encompasses the genre’s development across the U.S.

The authors note that “The Eagles multiplatinum success represented, for some, a dark side of the music industry’s phenomenal growth during the ‘70s.” Segue to punk and its influence on roots-oriented bands such as The Blasters, Lone Justice and Los Lobos. Dave Alvin and Linda Ronstadt are among the musicians who contributed essays to Western Edge.