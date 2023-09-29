Beyond Beethoven at MSO Season Opener

× Expand Photo: Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra - Facebook MSO Ken-David Masur and Dashton Burton Ken-David Masur and Dashton Burton rehearsing for MSO's 'Beethoven 5'

Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra began a new season last weekend. Most of the audience was likely there to hear Ludwig van Beethoven’s Symphony No. 5, but there were other, possibly more interesting offerings on the program.

Baritone Dashton Burton made a strong impression in orchestrated songs by Franz Schubert, including “Du bist die Ruh’’” and the terror-filled, powerful “Erlkönig.” His sensitivity in phrasing and expressive use of diction led up to a few very carefully paced climaxes in volume. The audience loved this singer, with prolonged ovation.

Burton was also featured in Jamaican-born British composer Eleanor Alberga’s The Soul’s Expression. For baritone and strings. The piece is comprised of settings of poetry by British women: Elizabeth Barrett Browning, Emily Bronté, and George Elliot. The composer has said that interludes between the songs condemn evil words. There is some drama in the music, as might be expected, but not as much as I wished for as a listener.

The concert opened with British composer Daniel Kidane’s Be Still, premiered in Manchester in 2021. Of the piece, the composer stated it being of “everyday markers, such as meeting with friends and family, traveling, or attending concerts …” The music is pleasant enough, often chordal in texture. But I found it to be too static, without making a strong impression.

The best thing about the orchestra playing the Beethoven symphony was again hearing the excellent principal wind players, both woodwinds and brass. These players are the biggest asset in this ensemble, playing with such a sense of balance and ensemble, with beautiful tone. Of the strings, the violins particularly have lacked a strong sectional sound for a few years. This is due to the many substitute players who come and go each week. (Why can’t MSO hire more full-time violinists?)