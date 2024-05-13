Big Concert Weekend Ahead, May 17-19

The weekend of May 17-19 is going to be absolutely stacked with fine arts events worth attending. We’ve got Baroque music, dance, opera, orchestra. Get your calendars ready! Here’s an overview, in alphabetical order by ensemble:

Aperi Animam with Danceworks Performance MKE

Expand Aperi Animam with Danceworks Performance MKE

Dixit Dominus and Cantos

Friday, May 17, 7:30 pm

Saturday, May 18, 2:30 pm and 7:30 pm

Sunday, May 19, 2:30 pm

Calvary Presbyterian Church

935 W Wisconsin Ave

Tickets: app.arts-people.com/index.php?show=198907

The vocal ensemble Aperi Animam has carved out a unique space in Milwaukee’s music scene, with programming ranging from early opera to conceptual contemporary works. This event dips into the Baroque, with Handel’s dramatic Dixit Dominus. The collaboration with Danceworks enhances the music, with dance choreography by Maria Gillespie and Christal Wagner. Calvary Presbyterian (“the big red church”) has become an exciting venue for these types of performances; expect great acoustics and experimental lighting.

Early Music Now

Image via Early Music Now Four Nations Enemble Four Nations Enemble

Four Nations Ensemble

“Crossing Borders: Italian & French Masterworks”

Saturday, May 18, 5 p.m.

St. Paul’s Episcopal Church

914 E. Knapp St.

Tickets: us.patronbase.com/_EarlyMusicNow/Productions/3706/Performances

Early Music Now closes their 37th season by hosting Four Nations Ensemble, a group that has excelled in period vocal and instrumental performance for over 40 years, performing at major festivals. This concert focuses on the contrasts between French and Italian Baroque styles, with signature works by Vivaldi, Couperin, Rameau, Handel and Caldara. A pre-concert lecture begins at 4:00. This music is a treat to hear live, especially in a space like St. Paul’s.

Florentine Opera

Florentine Opera - María de Buenos Aires

María de Buenos Aires

Friday, May 17, 7:30 p.m. *SOLD OUT

Sunday, May 19, 2:30 p.m.

Turner Hall Ballroom

1040 Vel R. Phillips Ave

Tickets: am.ticketmaster.com/florentineopera/23-24-maria-de-buenos-aires

Argentinian composer Astor Piazzolla is beloved for his nuevo tango compositions like Libertango and Oblivion, but did you know he wrote an opera? Florentine Opera brings to life the story of a prostitute in Buenos Aires who dies and then lingers as a ghost stalking the city. The sensual tango music and talented cast promise a great trip to the opera.

Milwaukee Ballet

Image: Milwaukee Ballet - milwaukeeballet.org Milwaukee Ballet 'MKE Mix' Milwaukee Ballet 'MKE Mix'

“MKE MIX Ballet”

May 16-18, 7:30 p.m.

May 19, 1:30 p.m.

The Pabst Theater

144 E. Wells St.

Tickets: axs.com/series/19054/milwaukee-ballet-mke-mix-tickets

This exciting showcase of contemporary ballet features three new works by female choreographers: Soir Bleu by Penny Saunders, Nadir by Nelly van Bommel, and Filament by Gabrielle Lamb. For more information, you can read our preview from dance writer John Schneider: shepherdexpress.com/culture/dance/milwaukee-ballets-all-female-mke-mix.

Milwaukee Symphony

Milwaukee Symphony Takemitsu and the Sorceror's Apprentice banner

Takemitsu & The Sorcerer’s Apprentice, featuring Third Coast Percussion

Friday, May 17, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 18, 7:30 p.m.

Bradley Symphony Center

212 W. Wisconsin Ave.

Tickets: mso.org/concerts/the-sorcerers-apprentice/57674/

Paul Dukas’ tone poem The Sorcerer’s Apprentice is famous for its appearance in the films Fantasia and Fantasia 2000, but it remains a delight to hear in concert. It shares a bill with more lush French sonorities in Debussy’s Nocturnes. Third Coast Percussion joins the MSO for Toru Takemitsu’s masterpiece From me flows what you call Time. The percussion setup includes bells and chimes hung from the ceiling, contributing to a magical and meditative atmosphere.