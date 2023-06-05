Present Music’s Pop-Folk-Art Concert

Photo by JasonQuigley Gabriel Kahane

The mix of classical and popular genres in music is a long tradition, going back several decades, especially in American music. But there is something new in the last several years: a full embrace of popular/folk traditions with a non-commercial point of view.

Last Thursday evening at the Jan Serr Studio Present Music served up two engaging singer/songwriters. Gabriel Kahane clearly comes from a classical piano tradition, with a refined technique that steers completely clear of the rock banging so often heard. He is an engaging artist, presenting himself with the wit of a standup comedian at times. At other times, introspection and ponderous thought. I would call the words he writes poetry, not so much lyrics, with communication and clear but not always linear narrative.

Kahane has a pleasing restraint to volume in what he sings and plays, whether on piano or guitar, here along with a chamber accompaniment arrangement of string quartet at times. His tenor voice sails into falsetto with ease. This program, “Magnificent Bird,” was an expansion of an album he released, with additional songs added from other projects. The pandemic was a constant theme, as was his experience in going off the Internet completely for one year to experience the world from a more authentic point of view (something maybe we should all consider). He also wrote songs about an epic rail trip across the U.S., which yielded memorable musical souvenirs.

Many of his lines stuck with me. One example: “When we’re frail in our lawn chairs by the sea …” Or “What if that was the last show?” Some of his songs are laugh-out-loud funny, others poignant. I was most moved by his “Little Love.”

Carla Kihlstedt

Singer/songwriter/violinist Carla Kihlstedt showed a different temperament, more abstract, with densely poetic words that sometimes recalled what would be called, I suppose, a “poetry slam.” Her accomplished violin technique shows a deep background on the instrument. Her vocal range, from belting to high soprano, is impressive. How many people can sing and play violin simultaneously at this level? She is an intense artist. Her final song of the set, “On My Own,” was most moving, about the death of a dear friend.

Clearly, these two composer/singers are not trying to create pop hits, based on hooks and confined to the time-worn topics of romantic love in its limited range of emotion from A to B. What they are creating is highly personal. I tried to imagine these pieces being performed by others. It’s certainly possible, I guess, but it was difficult to conjure.

What is this trend? It’s not new. This kind of writing and performing is largely American. It’s not happening in the rest of the world in the same way. Is it popular/folk art music? I really don’t know how to describe it. But without resorting too deeply into the old definition of porn, I know it when I hear it.

The Present Music audience is loyal and long-standing. I just wish there had been more younger people there, because I think they would have found it refreshing and intriguing.