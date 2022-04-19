Straight from Hollywood: A Recital, an Interview and a Masterclass at UWM’s Peck School of the Arts

× Expand Image: serikbaib - Getty Images Violin and cello

The Peck School of Arts will host the cellist and composer Antony Cook and violinist Endre Balogh this coming Sunday and Monday as part of a two-day residency.

Born in Australia, Cook moved to England as a child where he was the principal cellist with the London Mozart Players in 1971. In 1974 he came to the United States, first teaching at the University of South Florida and then at Northwestern University. He then moved to Los Angeles where he continues to play in major Hollywood films and television shows. His cello can be heard in more than ,500 productions including most of the Star War films and others produced at the Skywalker Studios. At times he has assisted with the orchestration. He was a founder of the Emerson Trio with Donna Coleman and Endre Balogh.

Balogh has performed with orchestras world-wide including the Berlin Philharmonic and Los Angeles Philharmonic Orchestras. He is the youngest first prizewinner of the Merriweather Post Competition. In addition, he is an award-winning photographer.

On Sunday, April 24, at 7:30 p.m., they will offer a recital in Room 250 of the Helene Zelazo Center for the Performing Arts, 2419 E. Kenwood Blvd. across from the UW- Milwaukee campus. The program will include Kodaly’s Duo Sonata and Handel-Halvorsen Passacaglia. Kodaly is a Hungarian composer also noted for his work on music pedagogy. Halvorsen was a Norwegian composer who based his composition on the final movement of Handel’s G minor Harpsichord Suite.

On Monday, April 25, from 1–2 p.m., Stefan Kartman will moderate a discussion with Cook who will also answer questions from students and faculty in the film and music departments. Cook has collaborated with Steven Spielberg and John Williams among others, and this is a unique opportunity to explore the musical side of Hollywood. This will take place in the Arts Center Lecture Hall Room 120 on the UWM campus.

Stay on top of the news of the day

Subscribe to our free, daily e-newsletter to get Milwaukee's latest local news, restaurants, music, arts and entertainment and events delivered right to your inbox every weekday, plus a bonus Week in Review email on Saturdays. SIGN UP

Later that afternoon, both Cook and Balogh will give a masterclass for UWM music students from 3:30–5:30 p.m. in the Music Recital Hall. The class is open to the public and observers will be able to profit from the advice and suggestions made by these world-class musicians.

All three events are free. Details can be found on UW-Milwaukee’s Art Event’s web site: uwm.edu/arts/event.