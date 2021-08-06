Leeane Morgan and the Medicinal Power of Comedy

× Expand Photo via Facebook / Leanne Morgan

“I get away with more maybe because of my accent or because I’m not confrontational. I’m not sure why,” says comedian Leeanne Morgan.

She with her deep Southern drawl brings her brand of clean candor to The Pabst Theater (144 E. Wells St.) for a 7 p.m. show on Saturday August 7. Of her forthrightly autobiographical work, she emphasizes, “I don’t mean to toot my own horn, but I must say things, especially sexual, in a non-offensive way. I made the decision a long time ago that I was going to be true to myself and I was going to be real. I try to glorify God in all that I do, and I know he's with me through this whole ride!"

And if the Almighty is OK with Morgan, a committed Christian, regaling her audiences with vignettes relating, among other things, the mismatch of her and Mr. Morgan’s libidos, it’s OK with her other half, too.

“My husband, Chuck, does not care what I say. He has given me so much material, believe you me! He’s been pretty supportive over the past 20 years that I’ve been doing comedy, thank goodness. We’re very opposite and that’s been good in comedy but sometimes a challenge in marriage!” And though she gets a wide berth from her family, she knows to practice discretion.

Woman’s POV

“I don’t think there's a topic I’ve steered clear from,” Morgan emphasizes, “but I do protect my family. We have our things that I would never talk about.” And though she comes from a distinctly feminine viewpoint, she knows women aren’t the only ones chuckling. “I hope men can laugh with me. I would never want to alienate men, but my perspective comes from being a mom, wife and daughter,: Morgan says. Taking in some of her stand-up may even be educational for the guys in the seats, as she hopes, “Maybe they can understand their female friends and family through me a little more.”

Morgan has long been driven to entertain. “I grew up with very funny parents and extended family. I was a class clown, and I just always knew I could make people laugh. I loved telling stories to a crowd. I guess I’m a ham! I always wanted to be in show business and especially loved comedy.”

Sitcom Dreams

And though she’s a blast as a stand-up, “My dream is to have my own sitcom,” she says. “I would love to have a show based on my comedy and play myself.” It’s easy envisioning Morgan following in the lineage of Lucille Ball, Phyllis Diller and Brett Butler but. until that TV dream comes true, she makes her movie debut in next year's Sun Moon. “I played a very well-meaning but clueless lady in a church community. I think it helped me to have comedy timing.”

As for what she's doing now, Morgan believes in its medicinal power. “Comedy helps people cope, and it's healing. I know I need to laugh. I think it's especially important through hard times like we're experiencing now.” And though you won't hear her cuss, she knows what she does isn't for every member of a household. “I don’t think I’m for the whole family, because what little kid wants to hear about menopause, you know? I think you can bring your kids, but I think they would rather go to the zoo or to a magic show. God love them having to hear about hot flashes.”

Here’s Morgan cracking wise about what makes her man happy: