Paul Poundstone’s Indescribable Comedy

“I still can’t.”

Paula Poundstone can’t yet describe her comedy, even after over four decades of plying her wit onstage. “I’ve been lucky enough to do this wonderful job for 44 years. I’ve done thousands of interviews and been asked hundreds of times to describe my act.” The best she comes up prior to her next time in Milwaukee, for an 8 p.m. show on Friday, Oct. 13 at the Pabst Theater?

“I think my show is just me being me, but on stage."

Since Poundstone has professionally been eliciting laughter from audiences since 1979, however, describing her humor may be a moot point. People are still laughing. One throughline in Poundstone's comedy, however, seems to be frustration: at herself, other people, politics, whatever is getting under her skin any given day.

She agrees. “Nature has gifted humans, thankfully, with the coping mechanism that is a sense of humor,” Poundstone say. “I don’t think other species have that—except, maybe, dogs … and raccoons, but they don’t have microphones. My act has always been somewhat autobiographical. Every phase of life presents plenty of frustration.”

Wait, Wait, Don’t Tell Me …

Poundstone regularly amuses audiences she shares with two other panelists and master of ceremonies Peter Sagal on NPR’s news & comedy game show, “Wait...Wait Don’t Tell Me!” Though the long-lived radio series is arguably her most consistent exposure to a national listenership, not every aficionado of her stand-up work is familiar with her role there cracking wise about current events.

“I still have audience members who have never heard of “Wait Wait Don’t... Tell Me!” Poundsone says “but I also have “Wait... Wait Don’t Tell Me!” fans who come to my stand-up shows and can’t figure out why I’m not answering questions about the week’s news. The two groups blend beautifully and provide me with the best audience in the business.” Go figure that it was her presence on another renowned public radio staple that landed her the steady gigging on “Wait.” “Mike Danforth, super-executive-senior producer on ‘Wait...Wait’ found me on the great ‘Prairie Home Companion.’ Being a panelist on ‘Wait... Wait’ is one of the joys of my life.”

As her stand-up has become increasingly autobiographical the longer she has practiced her artistry, she’s less fearful of sharing her concerns in that realm of life.

“My act is not largely focused on politics, but as a concerned citizen, I focus a lot on the news in my daily life,” Poundstone offers. “I went back and forth in my own head for a long time trying to make sure I wasn’t alienating members of my audience by making Trump jokes, but you know what? It’s not right to stay silent about what’s happening. I make jokes about what I’ve been thinking about. What you see is what you get with me.”

Common Ground

Still, she believes of her fellow citizens, “Americans have far more in common than we have differences. Sometimes, the jokes are the differences, but I find that what I call a 'recognition laugh' makes us feel human.” Unlike some comedians who have been at it long as Poundstone has, she's open to adding newcomers to her following, too.

“I am always delighted when I meet an audience member who told me, 'I’ve watched you for years, and I brought my friend who has never seen you before,' Poundstone says. “I’m always hoping to grow my audience. I might have to work harder at that sometime. For now, I do a lot of podcasts, radio, and social media. The people that come to see me are delightful to be with.”

In further commendation of the people who spend time being regaled by her funny reflections, Poundstone adds. “Nothing feels better than lifting people up for a couple of hours. That’s it. I just love being with people for a night, or via podcast, and making them laugh.”

