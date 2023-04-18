The Berens Bros. at Laughing Tap

× Expand Berens Bros. Comedy Hour

“Anyone can be a comedian, and everyone can bring their own flavor to the scene.”

That’s a heaping dose of encouragement from someone, John Berens, who received similar assurance from his brother. Not everybody has an established comic like Charlie Berens for a sibling, much less a second cousin thrice removed. But plenty other aspiring comedy professionals should be able to relate to the Berens’ propensity for shtick being an almost genetic disposition.

“I’ve encouraged my brothers, sisters, even my parents, to give comedy a try, since they all have a natural aptitude for it,” John confides. About the other members of his clan, he adds, “Many of my family members have comedy in different ranges. Some of them can keep dropping the jokes; others have the driest sense of humor you'd ever hear.” He is, however, glad that not more of his relatives have entered the paid comedic fray. “Privately, I’m glad it’s just me and Charlie being the family comedians. I really don't need the competition my siblings could bring,” Berens confesses.

Considering John’s ascendance as a stand-up who also promotes a plethora of shows for other comics and Charlie’s ability to draw considerable crowds on his own, their upcoming “Berens Bros. Comedy Hour” is a generous, even humble, gambit. Audiences witnessing the monthly showcase, making its 7:30 p.m. debut on Thursday April 20 at The Laughing Tap (706 B S. Fifth St.), will hear 15 to20-minute sets by the show’s titular kin. But John and Charlie's other purpose for the Hour is to highlight other Midwestern funny folks.

Stay on top of the news of the day

Subscribe to our free, daily e-newsletter to get Milwaukee's latest local news, restaurants, music, arts and entertainment and events delivered right to your inbox every weekday, plus a bonus Week in Review email on Saturdays. SIGN UP

“Truthfully, I believe this show will be a great opportunity to bring the Midwest’s finest performers to Milwaukee!” Berens beams. “We’re aiming to get a diverse lineup of multiple disciplines,” he adds, “so you can expect to see observational, ribaldry, musical ... you name it, we’ll bring it, so long as it gets a chuckle!”

Joining the Berenses for their inaugural revue will be Chicagoan Andrew Roffee, who John describes as "an acclaimed graduate of Second City Conservatory, a prolific writer, and a talented performer in the Chicago comedy scene. Andrew uses his comedy chops to give a raw perspective on his upbringing, his life, and his experiences all around America.”

Headlining the night will be the man with moxie enough to call himself Mr. Milwaukee. Berens descrives Chicago transplant Ton Johnson as, “one of the funniest men I know. He’s been performing comedy for a decade and beyond at this point. He decisively and deservedly won Madison’s Funniest Comic contest in 2022, and his comedy style is a fluid showcase that blends observation with peak absurdity. Ton Johnson truly has it in him to be one of the best entertainers to come out of the Midwest!”

Landing Punchlines

Roffe and John should provide ample stylistic breadth in ways they provoke laughter. The Berens Brothers likewise differ in the way they land their punchlines, too, sharing a bloodline though they do.

Remarking on the differences between his and Charlie’s styles, John notes, “I think it comes down to a difference in character portrayal on the stage. Charlie’s stand-up persona is a far different personality from his everyday self, and it works out very well to his advantage. He’s comfortable playing multiple different characters in the spotlight, and it's crazy watching him turn them on the dime.”

“Me personally? I feel as though I’m the same person on stage that I am off the stage, just projecting a little more confidence for the audience to hear. Obviously, I’ll extend and exaggerate myself for the sake of the bit, but I like to believe I’m still me, whether the spotlight's on or off. I think for me, I need that level of familiarity of who I am to sell myself to everyone else, so I try not to deviate too much from myself on stage,” Berens says, distinguishing himself from his Manitowoc Minute maven brother.

His and Charlie’s presence on stage will remain only part of the “Berens Brothers Comedy Hour,” though. As for the local and regional talent and patronage of it beyond the guys’ new effort, John offers more encouragement. “Whether you’re sitting in the audience or practicing your tight five at the mic, we appreciate everyone who’s made the comedy scene what it is, and we encourage you to keep supporting your local shows!”

From last year, here’s John Berens in insult battle mode against Maria Acosta, where each participant gives as good as s/he gets ...