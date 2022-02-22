‘Thick Thighs & Sweet Potato Pies’ Spices Soul Food with Humor

× Expand Photo courtesy C.L. Woodson III C.L. Woodson III C.L. Woodson III

Is it too soon to laugh about COVID-19? Maybe not enough time has elapsed, but the time is always ripe to find levity amidst adversity as a way to lighten our emotional loads.

Such is an underlying theme of Milwaukee playwright/movie producer C.L. Woodson III’s current stage production, Thick Thighs & Sweet Potato Pies. “The show is not focusing on joking about the deadly pandemic,” Woodson insists. The trials stemming from the disease’s intrusion on everyone's lives, however, can make for theatrical mirth.

“The comedic structure focuses on the day-to-day activity that typically takes place in an African American soul food restaurant where community leaders, neighbors and every day people meet and congregate and enjoy delicious, tasty meals,” Woodson explains. “The subject of the pandemic comes up several times, and laughs will follow in proper context. The show centers on three sisters struggling to keep their restaurant open post the pandemic, with many people not yet returning to indoor dining.”

Those wanting to see how the siblings’ situation works out will have to go through the doors of The Pabst Theater (144 E. Wells St.) for the play’s only scheduled local performance at 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 26.

Black Indie Playwright

As an independent, local, entrepreneurial artist, Woodson is pleased with the relationship he has been able to nurture with the venue, too. “This is the fifth year showcasing at The Pabst as a local indie playwright who brings a mixed crowd. Fifty percent church-going folks and 50 percent worldly, club-going folks. It’s awesome to bring so many people of different walks of life together to share some live theater entertainment with laughs and powerful messages to help make us all better after leaving,” he says.

If Woodson’s mention of going to church reveals spiritual currents coursing through his work, he’s not shy about it. “The dialogue throughout the production reminds the audience that they’re at a stage play that has God as the main help support,” he explains. Newcomers to Woodson’s work shouldn't feel they are paying for a ticket to hear a sermon either. “Over the years I’ve prided myself in writing shows that walk a thin line of glorifying God but not ‘over churching’ anyone to feel as though they’re getting preached to.”

Getting an Earful

Those going to see TT&SPP will be getting an earful of an aspect of a Sunday service eve the club-goers Woodson referenced should be able to get behind: music and singing. “I have some extremely talented vocalist to showcase,” Woodson beams of Milwaukee actors/singers Jeremy Lyons and Orgentina Miller, as well as Lousville, KY pastor/gospel recording artist Theo Mackey.

If TT&SPP seems like quite a big production, one whose Milwaukee date marks its midpoint of national tour undertaken relatively soon after COVID’s latest spikes, Woodson details how his play can be such a timely offering. “One of the many blessings I’m thankful for is my ability to write productions in such a short time. The idea came to me in August of last year. I felt as though we all needed a good laugh. I’ve lost friends to COVID. The pandemic has saddened so many,” he offers as his inspiration.

And the titular treat named in TT&SPP isn’t only a top-selling dessert at soul food eateries. In the context of the play, Woodson says it represents “a powerful display of the sisters’ heritage. It represents not just a tasty treat, but the upbringing of their mother and traces back further up the family tree. The recipe is a family tradition that's very important to the sisters. Keeping the family together, keeping the family strong, keeping family first, is what I hope audience take away from experiencing Thick Thighs &Sweet Potato Pies.”