Vik Pandya Makes the Whole Room Laugh

“I always approached comedy like a job,” says Chicago comedian Vik Pandya. “Just keep working at it every day and you’ll get better. Keep your head down and do the work and opportunities will come.”

And Pandya has not only had opportunities come to him, he brought many his way through an entrepreneurial drive

that has led him to joining improv troupes, producing comedy shows, contributing to the creation of card games and much more than stand-up. But it’s the latter skill, however, he will employ when headlining the latest installment of Milwaukee Comedy’s Dandy Comedy Show, 7:30 p.m. Thursday, August 12, in Milwaukee's unique antique shop/wedding venue/performance space, Dandy (5020 W. Vliet St.; 982-5020).

For all of his many involvements in called funny business, stand-up remains job one. “For me, everything I’m involved with comedically, I do to make me a better stand-up. I started my comedy career training at Second City as an improvisor, which made me comfortable on stage quicker than just doing stand-up alone. It also made me more confident in my crowd work and riffing abilities, which are large parts of my act now.”

Sharp Delivery

Among the other activities feeding into the refinement of Pandya’s sharp, conversational solo delivery behind the mic are his current membership in the I’m a Turtle improv group, and his involvement in the comedy performance promotion/business training company he cofounded, Team Us Comedy. One of his involvements, though currently on hiatus, is the delightfully droll Laugh Near Minimalist Furniture.

“The Laugh Near show, and all the public shows me and my team produce, were born out of a need for stage time when we were starting off,” Pandya explains, adding, “When you’re a new comic it’s tough to get booked on shows, so we decided to run our own and made them successful through watching other shows and using skills gained in the corporate world, such as advertising, production and, branding. This also helped me become more well known in Chicago and with other comics across the country.” As for the activity of Team Us Comedy, he declares, “At any given point, we’re usually running a few different shows in Illinois and the surrounding states.”

South Asian Heritage

Along with keeping him tied to his former full-time profession in the business world, comedy gives Pandya opportunity to tell of his South Asian heritage and hearten others of his background. “It’s very important to me and many folks in the industry, as well as the audience,” he says of representing his people. “Numerous times after a show, I’ll receive messages from South Asian fans saying how nice it was to see one of us up there and how encouraging it is to younger folks since it shows another career path from the stereotypical doctor or engineer.” Pandya has mentored dozens of young South Asians in how they can get work the performing arts to increase diversity in the field.

“It’s extremely rewarding as a producer,” Pandya notes,” to showcase diverse talent, we get to expose both the performers and audience to a new perspective and it also makes for a far better show. Diverse acts equal diverse crowds. which are the best kind.” The desire to enlighten and unite various audiences doesn't detract him from the imperative of his profession, though. “As a comedian, we’re entertainers first, so, while you shouldn’t pander, you also have to understand your first job is to make the whole room laugh.”

When he was unable to make many rooms laugh during the COVID-19 lockdown, was when Pandya kept honing his humor by contributing to the creation of card games. Pandya relates, “During the pandemic, I couldn’t do as much stand-up as I was used to, so I started to branch out into other comedic avenues, which ended up being a blessing in disguise. I broadened my skillset, and finally broke down and created a Twitter, which has now become a great place to workshop joke premises.” Games to which he has lent his talent, the first being Alice Cooper's Horror Box, may be found at the Fitz Games website.

Pandya’s games may end up being among the many things sold by Dandy’s dealers, but in the meanwhile, he's accustomed to plying his artistry in such an unconventional venue. “My company began by running shows in atypical spaces like office buildings, rooftops and co working spaces, so I’m no stranger to DIY spaces. It makes the audience feel like they’re getting a one-of-a-kind experience,” Pandya says.

As for what he wants give his attendees in Dandy’s unique environs apart from some laughs, he says, “While I don’t want every comedy set to change the world, I do hope it at least causes someone to look at something differently or ask a question.”

Here Pandya questioned some of what happens at his gym: