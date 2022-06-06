Irish Dance on Tour in Wisconsin

× Expand Photo: American Company of Irish Dance - amcoirishdance.org American Company of Irish Dance The American Company of Irish Dance

The American Company of Irish Dance brings stunning dance, rich Irish folklore and Celtic mysticism to the stage with its new production, Aisling.

The Midwest tour begins June 9, at the Weill Center for the Performing Arts, 826 N. 8th St. in Sheboygan. The Sharon Lynne Wilson Center, 3270 Mitchell Park Drive in Brookfield, will host a performance of Aisling 8 p.m. Friday, June 10. Tickets are available through Wilson-center.com.

Directed, produced, written and choreographed by renowned Irish dancers, former Riverdance members and American Company of Irish Dance artistic directors, Paula Goulding and Shane McAvinchey, Aisling features a cast of celebrated dancers. Characters are influenced by Celtic gods and goddesses, druids, and the Tuath De Dannan tribe. The production’s name refers to a style of 17th-century Irish poetry in which a woman appears in a dream or vision to issue a warning to the poet.

Goulding said she and business partner McAvinchey thought of the Aisling concept a few years ago but began writing the story during the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown, when they found themselves with plenty of time on their hands.

Turmoil, Confusion, Healing and Love

“The story is of turmoil and division, but ultimately one of healing and love,” Goulding added. “Though we didn’t set out for the story to reflect the world right now, there are certainly comparisons that can be drawn. However, all that being said, the energy of the show and the talent, the hope, and the heart that is shared and conveyed is exhilarating, moving and joyful. We are profoundly and emotionally connected to this, and it’s not just us as the directors and choreographers, but also the cast, crew and board members. It’s touched a nerve, and most certainly our hearts.”

Aisling includes an original score composed by Benedict Morris, Cormac Crummey and Pierre O’Reilly.

A new nonprofit organization, the American Company of Irish Dance is the only independent and nonprofessional dance company in the Midwest. Its mission includes increasing appreciation and awareness of Irish dance throughout the region.

“The American Company of Irish Dance feels like home,” said Goulding, who, along with McAvinchey, was born in Ireland. “Milwaukee, for us, is one of those places that just gets better every time we come back.”

The American Company of Irish Dance welcomes all experienced dancers regardless of training background. Milwaukee is one of the few U.S. cities that will offer this program to dancers. To learn more, visit amcoirishdance.org.