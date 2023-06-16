Nō Studios Dance Fest Showcases a Thriving Scene of Dance, Culture and Talent

× Expand Photo via Nō Studios Nova Linea Contemporary Dance Nova Linea Contemporary Dance

The dance community in Milwaukee is a thriving scene packed with talent that highlights what makes this city great. Nō Studios is a company dedicated to creating spaces for artists to showcase their skills. The upcoming Dance Fest 2023 is a celebration of culture, art and life that will bring the best dance companies in the city to an accessible place for all to enjoy. As the first Dance Fest since the pandemic, the showcase is the perfect way to spend an afternoon and kick-off the summer.

No Studios Dance Fest 2023 will be held on Saturday, June 24 at 2 p.m. at Bayshore Mall, either outside in the Courtyard or inside the Bayshore Mall Atrium, depending on the weather. The event is free to the public. For more information, visit nostudios.com/dance-fest-2023.

After the success of the first Dance Fest, held in 2019, the goal has been to make this “Dance Fest” even more exciting than the last. This year, “Dance Fest 2023” will partner with Danni Gee, director of programming at the Joyce Theater in New York City. “I’m super excited about that because this connects the Milwaukee dance community to outside Milwaukee. Nō Studios does many things, but one of our missions is to connect Milwaukee with the outside of the Milwaukee ecosystem,” says Lisa Caesar, Nōs Chief Operating Officer. “It’s healthy for people in other markets to understand how important Milwaukee is, especially in the creative community.”

Nō Studios is celebrating art, culture, and Milwaukee pride through the art of dance at this year’s “Dance Fest 2023,” with a range of connection opportunities. Their work in providing a space for the dance community to thrive is like no other, and the upcoming event is the result of inspiring dedication.“We’re proud to have a presence in a city that has so much talent on so many levels. The quality of the dance, the commitment to the craft, and the energy are amazing, and that’s what makes it exciting to me. It’s accessible, it’s community friendly,” says Caesar. “The art is deep and rich and layered and exciting in so many dimensions that are completely under the radar. It’s unexpected, in a good way.It’s really something to celebrate, because that kind of culture is a sign of health.It’s a sign of health for the community that we live in, that it could nurture this kind of fantastic creativity and talent. It just makes you proud to be associated with this city, and I want everyone inside and outside of Milwaukee to have the same pride.”

The lineup for this year’s Dance Fest is one that showcases the wide range of hometown talent.

Danceworks

Showcasing a new way of interpreting contemporary dance through movement, skill and technique, Danceworks regularly hosts workshops and performances throughout Southeastern Wisconsin.

Water Street Dance Milwaukee

The Milwaukee company performs a variety of contemporary dance styles making bold choices in their movement and providing high-level dance training, community classes and outreach programs.

Dream Cheer and Dance Studio

Teaches dance and cheer from the elementary through the adult level, in a supportive atmosphere that focuses on skill-building, while fostering a love of dance and performing arts.

Milwaukee Irish Dance Company

× Expand Photo via Nō Studios Milwaukee Irish Dance Company Milwaukee Irish Dance Company

Milwaukee Irish Dance Company provides performance opportunities for Irish dancers across the city, honoring the traditional roots while exploring new ways of movement.

“At Milwaukee Irish Dance, we like to push the boundaries of traditional Irish dance by infusing other dance styles and Dance Fest is the perfect place to showcase that,” says Elyse Transon, founder of Milwaukee Irish Dance Company. “We are thrilled to be back at Dance Fest this year. It’s an honor to share the stage with the other talented performers and companies that will be in attendance.”

Ko-Thi Dance Company

Ko-Thi Dance Company highlights African and Caribbean dance tradition, providing a place for artists to grow, create and perform.

TRUE Skool

× Expand Photo via Nō Studios TRUE Skool TRUE Skool

TRUE Skool engages young people with the art of hip-hop, working with local and national artists to use hip-hop as an empowering force.

Salsabrositas

Salsabrositas, Milwaukee’s youngest Latin dance team, showcase traditional Latin dance and host workshops, as well as regularly competing including London’s Mambo City Congress.

Signature Dance Company

A Milwaukee dance company for girls ages 4 and up with accessible classes and summer camps for young women interested in contemporary dance.

Moon Water Dance Project

A Chicago-based all-female-identifying dance company that emphasizes collaboration through concert dance.

Nova Linea Contemporary Dance

A Wisconsin dance company focused on storytelling through emotionally provocative performances.

“We have salsa, we have the African-inspired, contemporary, Irish-step dance. It’s very organic, I open up an invitation and anyone who applies can participate,” says Caesar. “I really can’t imagine a better way to spend time. We’ve got food, music, and dance.” The different dance styles featured in the festival provide an exceptional overview of Milwaukee’s dance and art scene, complete with live music. The goal of this year’s “Dance Fest” is creating a space where high-level dance becomes accessible to all members of the Milwaukee community.