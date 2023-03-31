Sprecher Brewery Celebrates 414 Day

× Expand Image via Sprecher Brewery 414 Day from Sprecher Brewery

Sprecher Brewery is getting ready to celebrate April 14, also known as Milwaukee Day or 414 Day in style. Since its establishment in 1985, the brewery has become a Milwaukee institution, known for its award-winning craft sodas and beers. The upcoming celebration promises to be a fun-filled event for all Milwaukeeans to enjoy.

To commemorate the occasion, Sprecher will be offering a special limited-edition root beer with a 414 label for $5 a four-pack. The brewery will also be selling a Sprecher baseball cap featuring the Milwaukee flag and a 414 root beer four-pack for just $22. Additionally, the first 40 customers to purchase a Sprecher cap with a four-pack of root beer will receive a custom magnet that matches the hat's patch.

These items will be available for purchase on Friday, April 14, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Sprecher Brewery's gift shop (701 W Glendale Ave, Milwaukee.) These special products are only available while supplies last, so it's best to arrive early to secure your purchase.

In addition to the commemorative products, Sprecher will be offering discounted brewery tours on April 14. Adults can tour for $8, which is $4 off the regular price of $12. Minors cost $5, and children under 5 are always free. All tours last 45 minutes and include a commemorative glass, four 8-ounce beer samples for those 21 years of age or older, and unlimited craft soda.

"We are incredibly grateful to the people of Greater Milwaukee who have supported us through the years and helped lead the path to the success of our great craft sodas and beers," said CEO Sharad Chadha. "It's time to celebrate Milwaukee!"

Sprecher is renowned for its craft sodas, which are fire-brewed and made with honey to produce a unique bold flavor with antioxidants. The brewery produces more than 20 different craft sodas and 12 craft beers, including the world-famous, award-winning Sprecher Root Beer. Sprecher's craft sodas are made in Milwaukee and are now available for purchase in over 40 states and online.

Sprecher Brewery's 414 Day celebration promises to be a delightful event for Milwaukeeans of all ages. From limited edition products to discounted tours, there's something for everyone to enjoy. For more info, visit the Sprecher Brewery website.