Ancient Aliens Lands at Pabst May 22

I’m not saying it was aliens … but it was aliens, as the famous meme says. The meme is of funny-haired Giorgio A. Tsoukalos, one of the frequent guests on the History Channel’s show “Ancient Aliens.” The show, which explores theories of extraterrestrials visiting Earth throughout the ages, premiered in 2010, and this year marked their 18th season.

“Ancient Aliens” has attracted millions of viewers and has featured many classic cases of UFO sightings and their latest season included an episode that explored current attempts to get the government to disclose what it knows about visitors from other planets. But the show also has more than a few critics, who dismiss the ufologist’s claims as “pseudoscience” or “pseudoarcheology.” There’s also been allegations that the show’s theories about ancient civilizations—like the Egyptians and Mayans—being “too primitive” to create pyramids and temples are just plain racist by erasing the achievements of those cultures and gives the credit to E.T.

And add to that the broader criticism that “Ancient Aliens” and similar shows have caused platforms like the History Channel to “channel drift,” a downward slide from the channel’s original premise (to present programs focused on history) into gobbledygook.

You can determine if the truth is out there or just a load of hokum for yourself when some of the stars of the show present their case live on stage in a discussion at the Pabst Theater, May 22. Yes, Tsoukalos will be there, along with author David Childress (who wrote The Time Travel Handbook) and “investigative mythologist” William Henry.

Ancient Aliens Live: Project Earth stops at the Pabst Theater Sunday, May 22, show at 7:30pm. Visit pabsttheatergroup.com for more details.