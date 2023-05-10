Ancient Drama, Modern Twist at Milwaukee Youth Arts Center

× Expand Photo by Paul Ruffolo First Stage 'The Gracious Sisters' Silver Anderson, Hazel Dye, Rose Campbell, Angel Rivera, and Zachary Nowacek in First Stage's 'The Gracious Sisters'

“Words are not deeds,” proclaims the Greek god Apollo in The Gracious Sisters as he engages in a deadly battle of words—and deeds—in this fascinating and funny comedy drama now playing at First Stage. Freely adapted by Alice Austen from the classic Greek drama The Eumenides by Aeschylus, The Gracious Sisters mashes up the classic with the contemporary when modern day archeological intern, Alice, stumbles down an ancient Greek rabbit hole and finds herself back in ancient times right after a violent murder has been committed at the direction of said god Apollo.

Heady stuff to find yourself in the midst of. But Alice knows her Greek history so well, she makes it easy for the audience to understand what’s happening: See, Orestes killed his mother, who killed his father, who killed her daughter as a sacrifice. Orestes is avenging his father’s death. But the three Furies want to punish Orestes, to put it mildly, while Apollo tries to stop them.

After much running about and fleeing from the Furies Alice convinces the goddess (of war and reason) Athena to intervene and hold a trial by jury by which all must abide the judgment.

Solemn yet Funny

Playwright Austen makes such a serious topic and drama fun with the clash of cultures. And it works thanks in large part to the talented cast of young actors. Among standouts: Angel Rivera makes Alice whip-smart, confident and courageous coming up against the powerful gods and keeps the comedy going given the serious nature of the crimes at hand; as Apollo, Zachary Nowacek conjures up a powerful presence as the god who is behind the mayhem and, makes Apollo appear larger than life, as does Terynn Erby-Walker as Athena, who fills the role with grace, stature and a calming presence as she casts the deciding vote for whether Orestes is innocent or guilty of the crime.

Friends of the Shepherd Help support Milwaukee's locally owned free weekly magazine. LEARN MORE

The Gracious Sisters takes Greek drama and gives it a modern twist to the classic tale, proving that all that is old, or even ancient, can be remade new again. And fun.

The Gracious Sisters runs through May 21 at Milwaukee Youth Arts Center, 325 W. Walnut St. Suggested for families with young people, ages 13 and older. For more information, call: 414-267-2961 or visit firststage.org.