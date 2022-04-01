At UNSIL World Fair, Kids Display their Knowledge of Nations and the UN

× Expand Photo: United Nations Association - Greater Milwaukee - Facebook 2019 Milwaukee United Nations School of International Learning 2019 Milwaukee United Nations School of International Learning

In a democracy, the importance of a well-informed citizenry was recognized as long ago as ancient Athens. Today, with the whole world more interconnected than ever before, knowledge of other countries and cultures is essential.

Education is crucial. Since 2016, more than a dozen Milwaukee Public Schools have incorporated the United Nations Schools of International Learning (UNSIL) program into their curriculum. On April 19, at the UWM Panther Arena, some 2,000 students enrolled in the program will present displays of their class projects on the United Nations, its agencies and member countries. As the promotional flyer for the UNSIL World Fair puts it, “It’s like a science fair but with geography, economics and more.”

The age-appropriate curriculum begins in fourth grade and continues through eighth. In fourth grade, students learn to understand the definition of nations. In fifth grade they are introduced to the United Nations and its mission. The following year, students examine the workings and procedures of the UN.

Sixth grade focuses on sustainable development goals and learns how the world is linked together. Seventh grade focuses on humanitarianism and dives into UN agencies and programs. Eighth grade prepares students for taking action in their own community.

“They essentially put on their blue helmets and get to work,” says Annette Robertson, a counselor and fundraiser for the program. She also chairs the Education Committee of the United Nations Chapter of Greater Milwaukee. “As a former teacher at MPS my second graders were involved in in live conversations with Afghan students,” she recalls. “My interest in further involvement of introducing an international studies program to elementary students in MPS lead to UNSIL.”

The 16 participating MPS schools are:

95th Street, Fairview, Fernwood Montessori School, Garland, Grant, Lincoln Center for the Arts, MACL, Manitoba, Milwaukee French Immersion, Milwaukee German Immersion, Milwaukee School of Language, Parkview, Story, Stuart, Victory K8 and Milwaukee Italian Immersion School and Zablocki.

The grade and middle school students and their projects are the event’s highlights, but the UNSIL World Fair will also include drumming, dancing and a clothing display. “The students will engage with visitors to inform them of all that they have learned from their research and creation,” Robertson says.

The UNSIL World Fair takes place 9:45 a.m.-1 p.m., Tuesday April 19 at the UWM Panther Arena, 400 W. Kilbourn Ave.