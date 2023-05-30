Bayshore and Sprecher Brewery Celebrate the Grand Opening of New Taproom

× Expand Photo Credit: Cypress Equities

Bayshore is inviting you to 'bubble over' with excitement at the grand opening event for its newest addition, the Sprecher Taproom. Slated for 3 p.m. on Wednesday, May 31, the day-long celebration will feature free giveaways, an array of food and beverages, and a sense of community.

To make the day even more enticing, every guest will be offered a 20-ounce pour for the price of 16-ounces, following the purchase of a reusable cup and drink for $8. This special cup can be used throughout the summer, allowing holders to enjoy alcohol refills for $6 and soda for just $3.

Early attendees are in for a treat, as the first 50 guests will receive a complimentary reusable cup (without the drink), a Sprecher keychain, and a buy-one-get-one offer on brewery tour passes.

In addition, Sprecher will feature a giveaway at the event, giving guests the opportunity to win a variety of prizes. 20 lucky winners will earn a free drink token and brewery tour pass, while six attendees will receive a free stainless-steel growler and a card for one complimentary beer, hard soda, or soda refill. The grand prize, however, will be awarded to two fortunate guests, who will enjoy free root beer for a year.

Bayshore had announced the addition of the Sprecher Taproom in May, as the latest compliment to its roster of retailers and dining experiences. The taproom promises to be a one-stop-shop for beer necessities, boasting a lineup of more than 20 sodas and 12 craft beers, as well as Root Beer and Hard Soda Floats. A variety of snacks, including a giant soft pretzel from Milwaukee Pretzel Company, locally made popcorn from What’s Poppin’, root beer popcorn, and delicious offerings from Ellsworth Cheese Curds and Vern’s Cheese will also be available.

The Taproom will be conveniently located adjacent to The Yard, Bayshore’s open-air space. With opening hours varying throughout the week, the venue will remain open till the conclusion of baseball games that are broadcast on The Yard’s big screen, and for an hour after live music on Friday nights.

For more information about the new addition and summer programming, visit the Bayshore website.