Betty Brinn Children's Museum Celebrates Spring Break with Spirit Week

Spring is here, and for families with young children, that means it's time for spring break. As many parents know, it can be challenging to find fun and engaging activities that will keep kids entertained during their time off from school. Fortunately, the Betty Brinn Children's Museum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, has got you covered.

To celebrate spring break, the museum has announced that it will be open on additional days and will host a special Spirit Week from April 3 to April 7. Families can enjoy a range of educational exhibits and interactive experiences designed for children ages 10 and under.

During Spirit Week, the museum will offer themed activities and events that are sure to delight young visitors. Each day will have a different theme, starting with Dress-Up Day on April 3, followed by a Birthday Celebration on April 4 to commemorate the museum's 28th anniversary. Sports Day on April 5 will let kids get active and have fun, while Animal Day on April 6 will provide opportunities to learn about and interact with animals. Finally, Pajama Day on April 7 will let kids relax and enjoy a cozy day at the museum.

The CEO of the Betty Brinn Children's Museum, Brian King, expressed his excitement for Spirit Week, saying, "We hope that our Spirit Week will offer a fun opportunity for children to dress up and enjoy our special, themed programming. In addition to our local community, we are excited to welcome families traveling for their spring break."

To accommodate visitors during spring break, the museum will extend their operating hours. Starting April 1, the museum will be open Wednesday through Monday from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Additionally, the museum will be open on Tuesday, March 28, and Tuesday, April 4, from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The museum will be closed on April 9.

To ensure that visitors can make the most of their visit, the museum encourages families to secure reservations in advance through their online ticketing system via their website. With Spirit Week and other special events, the Betty Brinn Children's Museum is a fantastic destination for families seeking engaging and educational activities during spring break.