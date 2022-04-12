Black Shoe and Delaware North Bring Hometown Pride, Milwaukee Heritage to American Family Field

× Expand Photo via Milwaukee Brewers Peppered Brandy Burger powered by Story Hill BKC

Eating at the ballgame isn’t just about mustard on hotdogs anymore. The Milwaukee Brewers and Black Shoe Hospitality have announced a partnership that revamps food service during ballgames at American Family Field.

Milwaukeeans have become familiar with Black Shoe during the past 15 years through several notable local restaurants. Maxie’s (6732 W. Fairview Ave.), serving Louisiana style cuisine; Blue’s Egg (317 N. 76th St.), offering tasty breakfast and lunch fare; Story Hill BKG (5100 W. Bluemound Road) putting an eclectic spin on American fare; and a new venue whose name tells the story, Buttermint Finer Dining & Cocktails (4195 N. Oakland Ave.).

“This was an opportunity to work collaboratively with one of the most accomplished restaurateurs in Milwaukee to create a menu that will elevate the American Family Field fan experience,” said Brewers President–Business Operations, Rick Schlesinger. “This partnership allowed us to match the flavor of the Milwaukee culinary scene with the unforgettable experience of American Family Field, to create a reimagined menu of concession offerings.”

Recent James Beard nominee Joe Muench. Muench and Dan Sidner, co-owners of Black Shoe Hospitality, worked with Loren Rue, Delaware North’s onsite executive chef, to make a menu that marries Milwaukee’s food heritage with the convenience of ballpark fare. Fans will find rebranded concession stands and new menu offerings throughout American Family Field.

Friends of the Shepherd Help support Milwaukee's locally owned free weekly newspaper. LEARN MORE

Blue’s Egg Specialty Sausages including Johnsonville Ultimate Bratwurst, Johnsonville Tipsy Polish Sausage and the Johnsonville Chorizo Breakfast Sandwich with chorizo sausage strips, egg, American cheese, cilantro and Come Back! sauce on brioche. The Italian Beef Stands will feature the Johnsonville Italian Sausage smothered with sweet peppers, giardiniera and mozzarella cheese. With the addition of the Johnsonville Chorizo Breakfast Sandwich, all five of the Famous Racing Sausages are now represented on the menu.

Story Hill BKC Burgers are double patty beef burgers cooked fresh from Wisconsin born and raised cattle. Fans can choose between the Double Story Burger, the Bacon Story Burger and the Peppered Brandy Burger, the latter offering a delicious combination of Swiss cheese, caramelized brandy onions and peppercorn mayo on a brioche bun.

Maxie’s Chicken offers two tasty options with a Fried Buttermilk Chicken Sandwich with crisp sliced pickles, American cheese and Come Back! sauce on a brioche bun; and Hand Dropped Chicken Tenders served with Come Back! sauce.

Story Hill BKC’s four new Topped Hot Dogs are not only creatively named but also pack a delicious punch of flavors. Wisconsin on My Mind embraces Wisconsin favorites and includes sharp cheddar, fried cheese curds, mild cheddar and ranch dressing. The Chili Cheese Dog serves up a zesty chili with cheddar, sour cream and scallions. The Badger State Dog showcases sharp cheddar, tater tots, cranberry jalapeño ketchup and chopped bacon. The heavy-hitter Dog n’ Brat Show features Johnsonville Brat Strips, apple-onion braised sauerkraut, spicy Dusseldorf mustard and Sargento® cheese sauce.

Blue’s Egg Nachos can be topped with beef, locally sourced from Wisconsin born and raised cattle, or chicken, fire-braised and drizzled with salsa verde. Select stands on the Field and Loge Levels will also feature ImpossibleTM beef, made in- house by the culinary team. The ever-popular Bratcho, a combination of beef and bratwurst on nachos, will remain on the menu.

“At Black Shoe we have spent the last 15 years working to elevate the dining scene in Milwaukee. To be part of elevating the food and fan experience at American Family Field is a huge thrill,” said Black Shoe’s Dan Sidner. “We are pleased and proud to be working with the Brewers and Delaware North.”