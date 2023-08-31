Brady Beach Plans Barbie and Reggae Events

× Expand Photo via Facebook / Nomad World Pub Brady Beach

The "Brady Beach" street activation between Club Brady and Nomad World Pub is gearing up for a pair of Sunay events over the course of the next couple of weekends, just before summer comes to a close. On September 3, the activation will host Reggae Sunsplash, followed by a Barbie-themed beach party on Sunday, September 17.

This coming Sunday, the beach vibes come to the East Side starting at 1 p.m. thanks to DJ Marcus Doucette of Radio Milwaukee. The Urbanites will follow suit with a concert at the Brady Beach stage from 4-7 p.m. To complement the music, the Nomad kitchen will feature island fare, including specialty BBQ jerk chicken plates. Crafted drink specials at both Club Brady and the Nomad World Pub will be available as well.

"Bringing live music, dance, and a touch of amusement to the beach is our way of celebrating the holiday weekend on Brady Street," declared Mike Lee, owner of Club Brady.

In keeping with the hysteria surrounding the Barbie movie, the Barbie and Ken Beach Party is slated for Sunday, September 17. The event promises an immersive experience with a dunk tank primed for daring Barbies to take aim at their Ken counterparts, and vice versa. To complete the scene, a beachside barbecue will be held in the Brady Beach activation.

The Barbie and Ken Beach Party will also feature a "Best Dressed" competition that invites participants to channel their inner Ken or Barbie from the current Hollywood blockbuster.

"We envisioned the Barbie beach party as a charmingly eccentric way to bid farewell to an unforgettable summer in the Brady Street neighborhood," revealed Mike Eitel, owner of Nomad World Pub.

The Brady Beach phenomenon took flight as a pilot program in 2020, made possible through a synergistic collaboration between two neighboring taverns and the City of Milwaukee. You can find out more about the upcoming events on Facebook here.