Brady Street Art Walk Returns For 2023

Photo via Brady Street BID Brady Street Art Walk

The Brady Street Art Walk, organized by the Brady Street Business Improvement District (BID #11) in collaboration with Brett Waterhouse of Grove Gallery, is set to captivate art lovers once again. Mark your calendars for Saturday, June 17, from 12-4 p.m., as artists take to the streets to showcase their creative prowess.

The event offers attendees a chance to observe artists in action as they bring their visions to life on the vibrant East Side street. From mesmerizing ceramics to captivating street art and awe-inspiring paintings, the Brady Street Art Walk promises a delightful experience for art enthusiasts of all kinds.

Engaging with the artists allows for an opportunity for visitors to gain insights into their creative process and learn more about the inspiration behind their works. More than two dozen artists will take part in the event, lining both sides of the street and creating outdoors.

This year's event will introduce a new activity specifically catered to young art enthusiasts. Located on Arlington Place between Hi Hat and La Masa, children will have the opportunity to unleash their creativity through a collaborative art piece. Kids will be equipped with water balloons filled with paint, enabling them to contribute to a colorful masterpiece on a designated wall.

This year’s event is free to attend. This allows art enthusiasts from all walks of life to partake in the celebration of creativity without any barriers.

For additional information and updates, please visit the official website of the Brady Street Art Walk.