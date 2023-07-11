Bremen Block Party Set for July 22

× Expand Image via Bremen Block Party Bremen Block Party

Mark your calendars for Saturday, July 22, when the Bremen Block Party will take over the streets of Riverwest between noon and 8 p.m. The party will bring a vibrant atmosphere filled with music, food, local retailers, and a wide array of family-friendly activities.

14 acts in total will play the block party, with 11 outside and the final three indoors for an afterparty at Bremen Cafe. The lineup includes Phat Nerd Records, Ladybird, Piles and many more. The afterparty will feature performances from Cleopatra Hoze, Zolton and Bruiseboy*.

The Bremen Community Garden's brand-new food truck will be serving up mouthwatering treats on-site, as well as food vendors Ladle Lady, Hooch MKE, and Sauce MKE, with a variety of options to satisfy every palate.

Local vendors will offer an extensive selection of vintage clothing, art pieces, jewelry, baked goods, records, and much more. One noteworthy addition to the lineup is the participation of the Redner's Recused Cat Figurine Mewseum, which will be bringing a selection of its captivating collection to the party.

While the Bremen Block Party promises endless entertainment, it also aims to create a positive impact by supporting social justice organizations. This event is not just about having a good time; it's about making a difference in the community. The event will feature raffles with prizes generously donated by local businesses and talented area artists. A special 50/50 raffle will contribute directly to the Milwaukee Freedom Fund, with half of the funds collected being donated to the organization.

Friends of the Shepherd Help support Milwaukee's locally owned free weekly magazine. LEARN MORE

For more information on the Bremen Block Party, visit the event page on Facebook.