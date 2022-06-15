Changes at Riverwest’s Falcon Bowl

× Expand Photo by Blaine Schultz Lyn Okopinski of the Falcon Bowl Lyn Okopinski of the Falcon Bowl

Lyn Okopinski, proprietor of Riverwest’s Falcon Bowl since 1980 is retiring at the end of June and the Riverwest Co-op is hosting a party in her honor today. The Bluegrass Allstars will provide music starting at 6:30 p.m.

The versatile and venerable Falcon has been more than a bowling alley over the years, serving as a neighborhood hub for meetings, receptions and has hosted music acts from the Violent Femmes and Bleed to Blues icons Howlin’ Wolf and Muddy Waters.

Built in 1882, the Falcon Bowl was sold last year to the non-profit Riverwest Investment Cooperative. Okopinski’s husband began running the place almost 40 years ago to the day. She said he passed away 10 years ago.

“I’m going to miss the people,” she said. With plans to move to Sun Praire to be near her son, Okopinski is looking forward to play sheepshead and of course bowling.