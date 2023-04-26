Chill On The Hill Announces 2023 Lineup

× Expand Courtesy Bay View Neighborhood Association

On Wednesday, the Bay View Neighborhood Association (BVNA) and Milwaukee County Parks announced the lineup for Chill on the Hill 2023 Season. This summer tradition will mark the 18th season of Chill at the Humboldt Park band shell, and it will feature 12 weeks of entertainment, running from Tuesday, June 6, until August 29. Showtime for each event is 6:30 p.m.

"Chill on the Hill has a long history of showcasing original music from local musicians. We are very proud of the diverse groups and sounds that will be at Humboldt Park Chalet this summer," said Patty Thompson, executive producer of Chill on the Hill. "This event is designed to meet the mission of the Bay View Neighborhood Association by connecting neighbors for a better Bay View."

This year's event will continue to use the expanded footprint in Humboldt Park, and the space between the band shell and the Vine Beer Garden will be designated for patrons. On Tuesdays, Park Road will also be closed between Howell Ave. and Idaho St. to provide room for food vendors and guests.

It doesn’t feel like summer in Milwaukee without Chill On The Hill, so check out this year’s lineup below:

June 6: Shamewave, Collections of Colonies of Bees

June 13: Pulpa de Guayaba, Joe Huber

June 20: American Legion Band

June 27: Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra

July 4: 4th of July Celebration produced by the Humboldt Park 4th of July Association

July 11: Bella Brutto, Barb Stephan

July 18: Lost Orange Cat, Elephonic

July 25: Ben Harold and The Rising, Dope Music Crew

August 1: Scam Likely, The Grovelers

August 8: NilexNile, Cozy Danger

August 15: Smoke n Mirrors, Cosmic Endeavors

August 22: Ben Mulwana, Whiskeybelles

August 29: Dick Satan Trio, Shonn Hinton