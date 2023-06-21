City of Glendale Announces Summer Events

× Expand Image via Facebook / City of Glendale Music In The Glen

On Tuesday, the City of Glendale announced its official summer events for 2023. With a diverse selection of over 15 free activities scheduled from June to August, attendees can look forward to a summer filled with live music, parades, spectacular fireworks, and outdoor movie nights. The city will continue to host its beloved annual free music concert series, Music in the Glen, and its annual Fourth of July Celebration. Additionally, Glendale is introducing two new additions to its event roster: Movies in the Glen and the Summer Rhythm Nights at the Glen concert series. The events will be centered around Richard E. Maslowski Community Park (2200 W. Bender Rd.) Attendees can also indulge in concessions, treats, and refreshing Sprecher soda and beer available at the onsite Sprecher Outdoor Oasis. The community park offers an accessibility playground, indoor restrooms, the Orthopedic Hospital of Wisconsin War Memorial, and the Johnson Controls Outdoor Amphitheatre.

The summer festivities kick off with the much-anticipated Music in the Glen, a free outdoor summer music series taking place every Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. from June 21 to August 2. With a wide range of genres represented, there's something for everyone. It is recommended to bring blankets and lawn chairs.

2023 Music in the Glen lineup (all concerts at 6:30 p.m.):

June 21 - Flag Ceremony at the Orthopedic Hospital of Wisconsin War Memorial, followed by Geoff Landon's High Country "Stars and Stripes Salute" to Wisconsin Veterans Concert at 6:30 p.m.

June 28 - Randy Peterson

July 12 - Latin Sound System

July 19 - MixTape MKE

July 26 - Shorewood School of Rock

August 2 - The Stephen Hull Experience

A new addition to the summer lineup is the Summer Rhythm Nights at the Glen concert series. This free, two-hour outdoor concert series will take place on select Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays from June 16 to August 17.

2023 Rhythm Nights at the Glen Schedule

Friday, June 16 (6 p.m.) - Redcard MKE

Saturday, July 8 (6 p.m.) - The Shonn Hinton Experience

Thursday, July 13 (4:30 p.m.) - Nightinjails

Saturday, July 15 (6 p.m.) - Acoustic Blu

Thursday, July 20 (6 p.m.) - Nightinjails

Thursday, August 3 (6 p.m.) - The Shonn Hinton Experience

Saturday, August 5 (6 p.m.) - Acoustic Blu

Thursday, August 17 (6 p.m.) - Redcard MKE

For more information about the events in Glendale this summer, visit the City of Glendale website.