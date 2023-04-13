City of Milwaukee Honors Violent Femmes on Debut Anniversary

× Expand Photo Credit: Allen Halas Mayor Cavalier Johnson, Violent Femmes drummer John Sparrow, and Mark Lawson of Jazz Gallery Center for the Arts Mayor Cavalier Johnson, Violent Femmes drummer John Sparrow, and Mark Lawson of Jazz Gallery Center for the Arts

Mayor Cavalier Johnson joined a group celebrating the 40th Anniversary of the debut album from Milwaukee’s own Violent Femmes on Thursday. The band, which called the East Side home for many years, is widely regarded as one of the most influential alternative rock bands of all time, with their self-titled debut album still garnering critical acclaim to this day.

Their self-titled debut was released on April 13, 1983, and was the centerpiece of an event on Thursday morning at Jazz Gallery for the Arts, organized to honor the band's lasting legacy. This event is particularly noteworthy as it marks the first official major celebration of The Violent Femmes to be held by the city.

"Music is integral to the culture of this city" said Mayor Johnson. "Supporting our local musicians is also integral, and Violent Femmes actually started right here. As a lover of music and the arts, and as someone who wants to make sure that we uplift the arts, I would like to celebrate Violent Femmes and the anniversary of their debut album."

Mayor Johnson proclaimed April 13 to be Violent Femmes Day in Milwaukee, in an event attended by a host of other notable figures from the Milwaukee music scene. Drummer John Sparrow delivered statements from bassist Brian Ritchie and original drummer Victor DeLorenzo. The band is also set to go on a 13-stop run of shows, playing the iconic debut record as part of the ’40 Years in the Sun’ tour throughout May.

"We would like to gratefully acknowlege the support of musicians past and present, and associates from recording and engineering to visual arts, media, management, booking, record companies and our crew" said Ritchie via statement.

The Violent Femmes' unique sound and style have influenced countless musicians over the years, and their impact on the world of alternative music cannot be overstated. The anniversary celebration promises to be a fitting tribute to the band's incredible contributions to music, as well as a chance for fans to come together and enjoy some of the band's most iconic songs.