City of Milwaukee to Expand Melvina Park

Melvina Park in the Century City Triangle is set to undergo a major expansion and renovation, with construction beginning this week. The park, which is maintained by the Milwaukee Department of Public Works, has not seen any substantial improvement since the mid-1990s. The project is a collaborative effort between the city and community partners, and is expected to cost $2.3 million.

The groundbreaking ceremony, held on Wednesday, was attended by city officials and community partners. Speaking at the event, Mayor Cavalier Johnson said that "public spaces are important urban amenities that foster community interaction, and improving public spaces has been a priority". He added that he was particularly pleased that the project was the result of collaboration among neighborhood partners and donors.

The current park site is less than an acre and includes a small playground, basketball courts, and a multi-use paved play area. The park will be expanded to just under four acres by using adjacent property. The community-driven design will include restoration of native plantings, storm water management, nature-based play, a multi-purpose court, field space and event space. The new amenities will be made possible by city investment, grant dollars, and the generosity of community donors including Quad and Burke Foundation, each of whom donated $500,000.

The Century City Triangle Neighborhood was once a thriving manufacturing base, but has faced challenges in recent decades due to disinvestment. The Melvina Park expansion is seen as a key step in revitalizing the area. The project is expected to include direct community involvement in planning the playground, fitness equipment, and event space. Initial construction will include earthwork, stormwater management, paving, and landscaping, with the playground installation following. The park is expected to reopen in November 2023.

The Melvina Park expansion is part of a wider effort by the Department of City Development and the Redevelopment Authority of the City of Milwaukee to revitalize the northern portion of the 30th Street Industrial Corridor. Department of City Development Commissioner Lafayette Crump said that the expansion is "setting the tone for more activity, investment and opportunity in the 30th Street Industrial Corridor and throughout Milwaukee, as we move our city forward."

The Melvina Park expansion project will also include bike amenities, a fenced-in space for off-leash dog activity, and public art. The redevelopment will use native plantings to restore wildlife and pollinator habitat, and will feature green infrastructure and stormwater management to minimize impervious surface area and reduce stormwater runoff. The park's new amenities will be designed to accommodate a variety of activities, including basketball, volleyball, futsal, soccer, rugby, and lacrosse. The park's event space will be flexible and able to accommodate picnics, concerts, pop-up markets, and neighborhood meetings.

For more information, visit the Department of City Development website.