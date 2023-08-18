Coalition Plans Protest at Republican Primary Debate, Prepares for RNC

× Expand Image via Facebook / Coalition to March on RNC 2024

The Coalition to March on the RNC 2024 is gearing up for a protest at the upcoming Republican presidential primary debate scheduled to take place at the Fiserv Forum on August 23. The group, united in opposition to the Republican agenda, will be joined by Chrisley Carpio of the Tampa 5, who is set to deliver a statement during the rally.

This demonstration serves as a prelude to the larger March on the Republican National Convention (RNC) slated for July 15 next year. Thousands of protesters are anticipated to convene on the first day of the RNC, with their sights set on voicing their dissent against the reactionary Republican policies. Their route will lead them through the streets of Milwaukee, culminating in a presence within view and earshot of the convention center's entrance.

In anticipation of the debate protest, the Coalition is organizing a press conference, scheduled to take place on Monday at 12 p.m., just outside Turner Hall in downtown Milwaukee. The event seeks to shed light on the motives and goals of the demonstration surrounding the debate.

Formed in the wake of the announcement that Milwaukee would host the GOP convention next year, the Coalition to March on the RNC 2024 has swiftly gained momentum. Open to all who share their objectives, the coalition extends an invitation for participation in both the upcoming rally and the consequential protest.